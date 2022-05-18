Hump Day in Detroit: DTE Energy claims SE Michigan will have no blackouts this summer

(American Public Power Association/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!

Today is Wednesday, May 18, let's check out Metro Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

(Jorge Salvador/Unsplash)

Following a report from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Trevor Lauer, president of DTE Energy, claims that southeastern Michiganders don't have to worry about summer power outages.

MISO is an organization that operates the power grid across 15 states— including Michigan.

"We are going to make sure we keep the lights on and do the right things for our customers," Lauer said. "We do not expect rolling blackouts inside the DTE area at all this summer. There may be circumstances where the broader region needs additional power, but because we produce more power than our customers need, we may be asking customers to turn back their thermostats and help out, because we are being asked to help the broader region."

(James Sullivan/Unsplash)

Construction is officially underway on a $133 million, 318-unit upscale housing development in Detroit's Lafayette Park.

According to the development's website, market-rate rents have yet to be announced, although asking prices for the condos will start at $234,000 for a small one-bedroom, $399,000 for a large one-bedroom and $595,000 for a two-bedroom unit.

Currently, it is scheduled to open in spring 2023.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a rally inside Lutheran Northwest, a high school in Rochester Hills, on Tuesday to discuss policy and take questions from the media.

Pence also appeared at the event with former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and discussed an ongoing petition effort to create tax breaks and a scholarship program for families to potentially send their children to private religious schools.

"With leadership in Lansing, Michigan, we can let every family in Michigan choose where their children go to school, public, private, parochial, Christian or home school," Pence said. "And it's an idea whose time has come."

(Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

During the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday evening, the Detroit Pistons received the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The first overall pick went to the Orlando Magic.

The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled to be held on June 23 in Brooklyn, New York.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.