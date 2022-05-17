Tuesday in Detroit: Pistons hoping to once again catch lightning in a bottle at NBA draft lottery

(Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up.

Let's keep kicking this week off the right way!

Today is Tuesday, May 17, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

(Andy Marlin/Getty Images)

In Tuesday's NBA draft lottery, the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic all share a 14% chance of winning the No. 1 pick for the June 23 NBA draft in New York.

Last year, the Pistons won the lottery and selected Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick.

This year, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are among the top college players available.

(Element5 Digital/Unsplash)

In partnership with the Detroit Public Schools Foundation, the Detroit Public Schools Community District is set to host its inaugural DPS Alumni weekend.

The event, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, will include choir and orchestra performances by current DPSCD students at the Fox Theatre.

Other events throughout the weekend include an alumni meet-and-greet, a block party and a bike roll.

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

According to AAA Michigan, more than 1 million Michigan residents are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend.

This year's prediction marks the second-highest single-year increase in travelers since 2010, with last year being the highest increase.

Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit has announced the launch of its free “More Life for Detroit Youth” summer program to help local teens live a healthier lifestyle.

The program includes a science-based workout centered on heart-rate based interval training led by highly trained and certified coaches that will run from June 1 to August 31 for local students ages 14-18.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.