Hump Day in Detroit: Development of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park begins

(Kyle E/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!

Today is Wednesday, May 11, let's check out Metro Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

(Alexis Mette/Unsplash)

The development of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park along Detroit's West Riverfront began on Tuesday afternoon.

Present at the groundbreaking event were officials from the city of Detroit and across the state.

The 22-acre park, which is named after the late Ralph C. Wilson, Jr., a Detroit-native entrepreneur, veteran and philanthropist, is aiming to transform the riverfront into a world-class public space.

The park is expected to be completed in 2024.

(Michael Afonso/Unsplash)

For the first time since 2017, the U.S. Navy is once again bringing Navy Week back to Detroit.

The event will run through July 11-17, and showcase various engagements, in-person demonstrations, performances and more that will include:

Senior Navy Leaders – Flag officers and senior civilian Navy leaders with ties to Detroit and the surrounding area.

Namesake Sailors – Sailors serving on the littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7), and the Ohio-class nuclear-powered guided missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727).

Navy Band Great Lakes - Performances and masterclasses with Navy Musicians.

Naval History and Heritage Command – Educational presentations and lesson plans about the deep ties between Colorado and the Navy.

USS Constitution – Demonstrations about the oldest commissioned ship in the Navy.

U.S. Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combat Craft Crew – Demonstrations and Static displays.

U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command – Educational presentation on the importance of atmospheric and oceanographic science and the overall value of STEM education to the Navy.

(Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

During a meeting held by the Oxford School Board meeting on Tuesday evening, school board members rejected the idea of having Attorney General Dana Nessel conduct an independent investigation into the November 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School.

School board president Thomas Donnely believes any independent investigation into the November 30 shooting should wait until after criminal and civil proceedings are over.

“It would be ill-advised for us to start a third-party review when we don’t know the facts,” Donnelly said.

(Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

NBA Hall of Famer Bob Lanier has died following a short illness. He was 73.

Lanier was one of the NBA’s top players throughout the 1970s and played 14 seasons with the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks.

Lanier was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.