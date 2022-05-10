Tuesday in Detroit: Food trucks set to return to downtown Detroit

(Samantha Trauben/Getty Images)

Food trucks are set to make their return to downtown Detroit parks on May 16 and include a lineup of more than 80 different concepts that feature returning favorites and new options.

David Cowan, chief public spaces officer for the Downtown Detroit Partnership, says the city received more applicants than ever before to bring food trucks to Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade.

"We have so many new trucks participating this year, it's just really refreshing," Cowan said. "It's been fun to watch a lot of entrepreneurs who have been thinking about their dream of opening a truck the past two years now being able to do it."

Some Detroit Public Schools Community District board members are proposing an earlier start to the school year for students and staff.

According to Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti, a date change would give the district a chance to boost its student enrollment and funding.

The proposed school year for DPSCD schools would begin on August 29 and conclude around the third week of June.

After his arrest for climbing Detroit's Renaissance Center on Sunday, a 22-year-old Las Vegas man was issued a ticket for disorderly conduct.

The man posted bond and was released. According to police, no additional charges will be issued.

A 5-month-old wallaby has been missing from the Detroit Zoo since this past Friday.

According to Detroit Zoological Society Chief Life Sciences Officer, Scott Carter, the entire zoo has been searched for the wallaby.

The zoo currently believes that either a hawk or owl, native predators to wallabies, are responsible for the disappearance.

