Detroit, MI

Tuesday in Detroit: Food trucks set to return to downtown Detroit

Ashanti Seabron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQeZx_0fZ1sr2200
(Samantha Trauben/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up.

Let's keep kicking this week off the right way!

Today is Tuesday, May 10, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Food trucks set to make their return to downtown Detroit next week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BVTr_0fZ1sr2200
(Ghita Chaoui/Unsplash)

Food trucks are set to make their return to downtown Detroit parks on May 16 and include a lineup of more than 80 different concepts that feature returning favorites and new options. 

David Cowan, chief public spaces officer for the Downtown Detroit Partnership, says the city received more applicants than ever before to bring food trucks to Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade.

"We have so many new trucks participating this year, it's just really refreshing," Cowan said. "It's been fun to watch a lot of entrepreneurs who have been thinking about their dream of opening a truck the past two years now being able to do it."

DPSCD to hold vote on shorter summer vacation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjYwk_0fZ1sr2200
(MChe Lee/Unsplash)

Some Detroit Public Schools Community District board members are proposing an earlier start to the school year for students and staff.

According to Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti, a date change would give the district a chance to boost its student enrollment and funding.

The proposed school year for DPSCD schools would begin on August 29 and conclude around the third week of June.

RenCen climber ticketed for disorderly conduct

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EuoVl_0fZ1sr2200
(Jessica Christian/Unsplash)

After his arrest for climbing Detroit's Renaissance Center on Sunday, a 22-year-old Las Vegas man was issued a ticket for disorderly conduct.

The man posted bond and was released. According to police, no additional charges will be issued.

Hawk or owl suspected to be behind the disappearance of Detroit Zoo’s 5-month-old wallaby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIQVD_0fZ1sr2200
(Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

A 5-month-old wallaby has been missing from the Detroit Zoo since this past Friday.

According to Detroit Zoological Society Chief Life Sciences Officer, Scott Carter, the entire zoo has been searched for the wallaby.

The zoo currently believes that either a hawk or owl, native predators to wallabies, are responsible for the disappearance.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Detroit# Michigan

Comments / 0

Published by

Your go-to news source for everything happening in Detroit. Ashanti Lee Seabron is a lifelong Michigander who's worked as a writer since 2013. He's committed to detailed and pertinent news for Metro Detroit.

Detroit, MI
1220 followers

More from Ashanti Seabron

Detroit, MI

Friday in Detroit: Complete Detroit Lions 2022 schedule released

(Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Thursday in Detroit: Mayor Mike Duggan names new city deputy mayor

(Jason Hutchison/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Hump Day in Detroit: Development of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park begins

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!. Today is Wednesday, May 11, let's check out Metro Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Monday in Detroit: Person in custody after climbing Detroit's Renaissance Center

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!

Read full story
4 comments
Detroit, MI

Friday in Detroit: Yikes! MI gas prices reach record high $4.31 a gallon

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Thursday in Detroit: Mexicantown business owners urging public to enjoy celebrations respectfully

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Hump Day in Detroit: Eminem to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

(Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!

Read full story
5 comments
Detroit, MI

Tuesday in Detroit: Gov. Whitmer says she'll 'fight like hell' to protect abortion laws

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Today is Tuesday, May 3, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
60 comments
Detroit, MI

Monday in Detroit: Energy Secretary, former Gov. Granholm to visit Detroit

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week (and new month) the right way!

Read full story
9 comments
Detroit, MI

Friday in Detroit: Detroit to host 5K race to benefit child brain tumor research

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend!. Today is Friday, April 29, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Thursday in Detroit: Lions looking to make their mark in 2022 NFL Draft

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Hump Day in Detroit: 'Huge headliner' promised for 2022 Detroit Auto Show gala

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!. Today is Wednesday, April 27, let's check out Metro Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Tuesday in Detroit: Detroit Mayor Duggan meets with President Joe Biden

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Today is Tuesday, April 26, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Monday in Detroit: Miguel Cabrera makes MLB history

(Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Friday in Detroit: Roller skating, mini-golf and more headed to downtown Detroit this summer

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend!. Today is Friday, April 22, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Hump Day in Detroit: Tentative trial date set for Crumbley parents

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Tuesday in Detroit: Metro Detroit doing its part to help Ukraine

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Today is Tuesday, April 19, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day. Project Diamond, Metro Detroit manufacturers look to save lives in Ukraine.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Monday in Detroit: Winter Weather Advisories across Metro Detroit

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!. Today is Monday, April 18, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Friday in Detroit: $2.1B in auto refund checks still to be distributed

(Mackenzie Marco/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy