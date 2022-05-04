Hump Day in Detroit: Eminem to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

(Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

In his first year of eligibility, Detroit rapper Eminem is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Eminem was one of 17 artists who were nominated for this year's Hall of Fame, and received 684,237 fan votes.

Over a hundred people rallied outside the Federal Courthouse in Detroit on Tuesday to protest against a rumored ban on abortion.

Detroit Congressperson Rashida Tlaib was present at Tuesday’s demonstration, and called the leaked Supreme Court draft decision unfair and unjust.

She is looking to unite fellow members of Congress to vote on a bill that would make Roe v. Wade law.

According to real estate brokerage firm JLL, the office vacancy rate in Detroit currently sits at 23%.

The current rate is a far cry from JLL's September report, which showed a 10% vacancy rate in a total of 21 buildings from the center of downtown Detroit to the new city area totaling over 10 million square feet.

According to the Gilbert Family Foundation, over 1,000 Detroit homeowners are set to benefit from a $20 million grant program to pay for home repairs.

As discussed by Jennifer Gilbert, co-founder of the Gilbert Family Foundation, at a press conference on Tuesday, the grants are aimed at helping Detroit homeowners who are on the verge of losing the economic stability of their homes or living in unsafe conditions.

