Tuesday in Detroit: Gov. Whitmer says she'll 'fight like hell' to protect abortion laws

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up.

Let's keep kicking this week off the right way!

Today is Tuesday, May 3, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

(Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

Following reports that the Supreme Court could overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the U.S., Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote on Twitter that she will "fight like hell to make sure abortion remains safe, legal, and accessible in our state."

Last month, Whitmer said she would file a lawsuit to overturn Michigan's own ban on abortion, which is a 1931-era law that was never repealed but instead was overruled by the federal statute in 1973.

In a statement made last month, Whitmer warned that if Michigan’s pre-Roe law is reinstated, most abortions would be illegal.

If Roe is overturned, abortion could become illegal in Michigan in nearly any circumstance—including in cases of rape and incest— and deprive Michigan women of the ability to make critical health care decisions for themselves. This is no longer theoretical: it is reality.

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Greektown is partnering with the Detroit Bus Company to provide free shuttle services to residents attending select sporting and concert events in Detroit.

The service begins later this month and will transport patrons from Monroe Street to Little Caesars Arena, Ford Field, and Comerica Park.

Shuttles will begin one hour prior to event start times and run continuously until one hour after the event concludes.

(Rod Long/Unsplash)

Detroit's Eastern Market has brought back its Flower Season Tuesday Market, which is open every Tuesday in May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Sheds 5 and 6.

The market is known to feature a large selection of flowers, plants, herbs and more.

(Andreas Schantl/Unsplash)

A recent video shot by a University of Windsor student showed a river otter swimming in the Detroit River, a sign that one of the most polluted rivers in North America is becoming cleaner.

According to John Hartig, a Great Lakes scientist based in metro Detroit, river otters were forced away from the Detroit River in the early 1900s due to the fur trade and pollution.

Hartig says that the video marks "the first time in 100 years that we have [seen] an otter in the Detroit River."

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.