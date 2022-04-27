Detroit, MI

Hump Day in Detroit: 'Huge headliner' promised for 2022 Detroit Auto Show gala

(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!

Today is Wednesday, April 27, let's check out Metro Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

'Huge headliner' promoted for 2022 Detroit Auto Show gala

(Brecht Denil/Unsplash)

As Detroit prepares to welcome back the auto show gala for the first time in three years, a huge headliner has been promised to grace the event.

The gala is known to raise millions of dollars for children's charities throughout Southeastern Michigan, and will take place this year on September 16 inside Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit.

The gala is also designed to generate hype for the Detroit Auto Show itself which, according to Rod Alberts, head of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, will help boost the city's economy.

"We want to energize the economy downtown, too. (It's) a chance to get the restaurants going again and get the community going again and partnerships. We are really partnering more than we ever have before with the community target audiences that are underserved or otherwise, that are excited to be part of the show," Alberts said.

Detroit Deputy Mayor Mallett Jr. to resign, serve as city's new corporation counsel

(Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash)

Detroit Deputy Mayor Conrad Mallett Jr. was officially confirmed as the city's new corportation counsel on Tuesday in an 8-1 vote by the Detroit City Council.

Mallett will resign from his current position to serve in his new role, and vowed to Detroiters that "I will be present, I will be available and I will be forthright."

Mallett was appointed as Detroit's deputy mayor in May 2020 to assist in the city's response to COVID-19 and establish the Community Health Corps, which helps link low-income Detroiters with support services and assistance programs.

COVID outbreak leads to cancellation of the first two performances of Anastasia at the Fisher Theatre

(Kyle Head/Unsplash)

Due to COVID-19 outbreaks among cast members, The May 3 and May 4 performances of Anastasia at the Fisher Theatre have been canceled.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the canceled performances will be contacted by either Broadway In Detroit or Ticketmaster regarding their tickets.

Tickets are on sale now for the remaining performances which include:

  • Thursday, May 5 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, May 6 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 7 @ 2:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 7 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 8 @ 1:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 8 @ 6:30 p.m.

Lions exercise fifth-year option on tight end Hockenson

(Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

As announced by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, the team has exercised their fifth-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson.

A 2019 first-round pick out of Iowa, Hockenson has compiled 160 receptions for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first three seasons.

