Tuesday in Detroit: Detroit Mayor Duggan meets with President Joe Biden

As confirmed by the White House, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan met with President Joe Biden in Washington D.C. on Monday.

Duggan reportedly met with Biden to discuss federal priorities and how American Rescue Plan funds have been utilized in the city of Detroit towards reducing crime, boosting jobs and promoting the city’s small business community.

According to Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, there are a variety of factors that could continue to fluctuate Metro Detroit gas prices throughout the summer.

Both the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 are primary culprits for the rise in gas prices, and could prolong the struggles that millions are facing at the pump.

"An escalation between Russia and Ukraine, or if the EU puts sanctions on Russia's energy, that has been discussed now for weeks, or things like a COVID surge in China which pushed demand down, so a lot of different issues still kind of unknown how all of those issues come together in the months ahead," De Haan said.

Detroit-born hip hop & R&B artist Lizzo will be performing at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Oct. 6 as part of "The Special Tour."

Tickets begin at $29.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

This August, Hamtramck Music Fest’s Summer Edition will be returning.

The festival is scheduled to run from Aug. 11 through Aug. 14, and feature more than 100 artists.

Band submissions are still ongoing and will close on May 15.

Original artists from Michigan and Windsor are encouraged to apply on surveymonkey.com.

