Monday in Detroit: Miguel Cabrera makes MLB history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVusD_0fJQr3Mo00
(Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up.

I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!

Today is Monday, April 25, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories from this past weekend.

Miguel Cabrera makes MLB history, reaches 3,000 hits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L16eT_0fJQr3Mo00
(Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers made history on Saturday, becoming the seventh player in Major League Baseball history with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

The record-breaking hit occurred in the first inning of Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies, and was welcomed with a chorus of cheers from the Comerica Park crowd.

Cabrera, 39, is an 11-time All-Star, 2-time MVP and is a 7-time Silver Slugger award winner.

Detroit Riverwalk named best riverwalk in US for 2nd consecutive year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9GX3_0fJQr3Mo00
(Alexis Mette/Unsplash)

As announced last Friday by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, the 2022 USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards contest has named the Detroit Riverwalk as the best riverwalk in America for the second straight year.

Matt Cullen, board chairman of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, spoke about USA Today's recognition and future plans for the riverwalk.

“We are thrilled to be voted number one for the second year in a row,” Cullen said. “This is going to be a big year for us as we break ground on new projects, mark the completion of our East Riverfront vision and make plans for our 20-year anniversary in 2023, so it is incredibly rewarding to be able to celebrate the Best Riverwalk honor during this special year.”

Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford attends groundbreaking of SAY Detroit expansion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGdb1_0fJQr3Mo00
(Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly were in Detroit on Friday to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of an expansion to the SAY Detroit Play Center.

SAY Detroit, opened in 2015, is an after-school program for students 8 to 18 years old.

The expansion, which will be named the Kelly and Matthew Stafford & Friends Education Center, is set to be completed in late 2023.

Greektown Casino to be renamed as Hollywood Casino at Greektown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ovo8i_0fJQr3Mo00
(Michał Parzuchowski/Unsplash)

As announced on Monday by Penn National Gaming, Inc., Detroit's Greektown Casino-Hotel will be renamed as Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

The name change, which will be established on Sunday, will also include a $30 million renovation of the 1,200 square foot hotel lobby and redesign of 400 guestrooms and suites.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

