Detroit, MI

Tuesday in Detroit: Metro Detroit doing its part to help Ukraine

Ashanti Seabron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoRYR_0fDZUjGV00
(Dylan Gillis/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up.

Let's keep kicking this week off the right way!

Today is Tuesday, April 19, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Project Diamond, Metro Detroit manufacturers look to save lives in Ukraine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZp7j_0fDZUjGV00
(David McNew/Getty Images)

Project Diamond, an acronym for Distributed, Independent Agile Manufacturing on Demand, is bringing together hundreds of businesses across Oakland and Macomb Counties to save lives in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has stated that it needed parts to make tourniquets for war injuries, and Project Diamond saw the call as an opportunity to build its network.

The goal for each company involved with the project is to produce an average of 50 clips so 15,000 can be sent to Denmark to be assembled into tourniquets to be sent to war zones in Ukraine.

Michigan doubles its recycling rate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZheT_0fDZUjGV00
(Sigmund/Unsplash)

According to an analysis released by the state of Michigan on Monday, the state has more than doubled its recycling rate in three years.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy estimates that the state currently has a 35.4% recycling rate, an increase from its rate prior to 2019 at 14.25%.

On Thursday, the state plans to release an outline of a 30-year plan to make Michigan a carbon-neutral state by 2050.

Oakland County hosting virtual job fair on Thursday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12F8V7_0fDZUjGV00
(Christin Hume/Unsplash)

Oakland County is hosting a virtual job fair on Tuesday aimed at filling more than 75 positions.

The job fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m, and positions range from entry- to senior-level jobs in several departments including parks and recreation, animal shelter and pet adoption center, workforce development, sheriff’s office and human resources.

Registration for the event is required and can be done on the county's website.

Only in Michigan: Metro Detroit to go from winter to summer in the course of a week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IKoD_0fDZUjGV00
(Ravi Patel/Unsplash)

While some parts of Metro Detroit saw 3 inches of snow on Monday, temperatures are expected to reach the 70s by the weekend.

Tuesday's weather is expected to be in the low to mid-40s, but will feel like it's in the 30s most of the day due to the wind.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Detroit# Michigan# Ukraine

Comments / 0

Published by

Your go-to news source for everything happening in Detroit. Ashanti Lee Seabron is a lifelong Michigander who's worked as a writer since 2013. He's committed to detailed and pertinent news for Metro Detroit.

Detroit, MI
1100 followers

More from Ashanti Seabron

Detroit, MI

Hump Day in Detroit: Tentative trial date set for Crumbley parents

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Monday in Detroit: Winter Weather Advisories across Metro Detroit

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!. Today is Monday, April 18, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Friday in Detroit: $2.1B in auto refund checks still to be distributed

(Mackenzie Marco/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Read full story
24 comments
Detroit, MI

Thursday in Detroit: Free outdoor NFL Draft celebration to take place in Campus Martius

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!. Today is Thursday, April 14, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Hump Day in Detroit: Proposal being drafting to assist families struggling with poverty

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!

Read full story
13 comments
Detroit, MI

Monday in Detroit: Wayne County Sheriff's Office, DPD to donate 165 bulletproof vests to Ukraine

(Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Friday in Detroit: Happy Opening Day!

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend and gets a chance to enjoy the return of Tigers baseball!

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Thursday in Detroit: Metro Detroit police agencies to crackdown on distracted driving

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Hump Day in Detroit: Chris Rock gives Detroiters what they want, adds 3rd comedy show

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!

Read full story
9 comments
Detroit, MI

Tuesday in Detroit: Detroit becomes the largest US city to challenge 2020 census numbers

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Today is Tuesday, April 5, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day. Detroit becomes largest US city to challenge 2020 census results.

Read full story
3 comments
Detroit, MI

Monday in Detroit: Massive drag racing bust in Detroit

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Friday in Detroit: Historic United Artists Building undergoing $75M redevelopment project

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend!. Today is Friday, April 1, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Thursday in Detroit: Chris Rock adds 2nd Detroit show due to high demand and more

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
5 comments
Detroit, MI

Wednesday in Detroit: Oxford High School students to receive financial compensation and more

(Emily Elconin/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!

Read full story
10 comments
Detroit, MI

Tuesday in Detroit: The NFL (finally) shows its love for the Motor City and more

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Today is Tuesday, March 29, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Monday in Detroit: Pro-Ukraine rally takes place in Hart Plaza and more

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 3/25: Detroit police identifies 128 'high risk' officers and more

(Michael Förtsch/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 3/24: State lawmakers approve $4.6B infrastructure plan and more

(Scott Legato/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 3/23: Detroit gets nearly $60 million for flood prevention and more

(Joshua Lott/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy