Tuesday in Detroit: Metro Detroit doing its part to help Ukraine

(Dylan Gillis/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up.

Let's keep kicking this week off the right way!

Today is Tuesday, April 19, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

(David McNew/Getty Images)

Project Diamond, an acronym for Distributed, Independent Agile Manufacturing on Demand, is bringing together hundreds of businesses across Oakland and Macomb Counties to save lives in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has stated that it needed parts to make tourniquets for war injuries, and Project Diamond saw the call as an opportunity to build its network.

The goal for each company involved with the project is to produce an average of 50 clips so 15,000 can be sent to Denmark to be assembled into tourniquets to be sent to war zones in Ukraine.

(Sigmund/Unsplash)

According to an analysis released by the state of Michigan on Monday, the state has more than doubled its recycling rate in three years.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy estimates that the state currently has a 35.4% recycling rate, an increase from its rate prior to 2019 at 14.25%.

On Thursday, the state plans to release an outline of a 30-year plan to make Michigan a carbon-neutral state by 2050.

(Christin Hume/Unsplash)

Oakland County is hosting a virtual job fair on Tuesday aimed at filling more than 75 positions.

The job fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m, and positions range from entry- to senior-level jobs in several departments including parks and recreation, animal shelter and pet adoption center, workforce development, sheriff’s office and human resources.

Registration for the event is required and can be done on the county's website.

(Ravi Patel/Unsplash)

While some parts of Metro Detroit saw 3 inches of snow on Monday, temperatures are expected to reach the 70s by the weekend.

Tuesday's weather is expected to be in the low to mid-40s, but will feel like it's in the 30s most of the day due to the wind.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.