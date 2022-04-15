Friday in Detroit: $2.1B in auto refund checks still to be distributed

(Mackenzie Marco/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.)

The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Today is Friday, April 15, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

(Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash)

According to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, nearly a third of the $3 billion in Michigan auto insurance refund checks have been distributed to eligible residents as of Thursday.

Car insurance companies will have until May 9 to deliver the remaining $2.1 billion to state car and truck owners who had their vehicles insured by Oct. 31, 2021.

Gov. Whitmer spoke about the remaining funds to be distributed, and encouraged Michiganders to keep an eye out for the checks.

"Thanks to our bipartisan auto insurance reform, Michigan drivers are receiving $400 refund checks per vehicle. Already, more than $906 million has been put back into the pockets of Michiganders and into our economy, and another $2.1 billion is on the way," Whitmer said. "We will continue working together to put Michigan drivers first. Keep an eye out for your $400 refund!"

(Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

The family of Hana St. Juliana, a student killed in the Oxford High School massacre, filed a civil lawsuit on Thursday against the school district and multiple officials.

In the lawsuit, the family accuses school district officials of manufacturing a cover story to reduce their own culpability in allowing accused killer Ethan Crumbley to return to classes despite the student exhibiting a "disturbing pattern of behavior."

Thursday's lawsuit is at least the third civil lawsuit filed against the Oxford school district since December.

(Jason Hutchison/Unsplash)

A community celebration took place in Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit on Thursday to celebrate the city's future host of the 2024 NFL draft.

While speaking at the event, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the three-day draft would bring at least $200 million in revenue to Detroit.

Other speeches were made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

(Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill has been named as an assistant coach for the USA Hockey men's team that will compete at the 2022 IIHF World Championships.

Previously, Blashill was Team USA's head coach for the World Championships from 2017-19, and earned a bronze-medal finish in 2018.

