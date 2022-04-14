Thursday in Detroit: Free outdoor NFL Draft celebration to take place in Campus Martius

(Brian Ach/Getty Images)

Today is Thursday, April 14

Today is Thursday, April 14, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Campus Martius will be hosting a free outdoor event on Thursday to celebrate the 2024 NFL Draft coming to downtown Detroit.

The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. and include live entertainment and prominent NFL names like Roger Goodell and Charles Davis.

According to the NFL, the draft is expected to bring in tens of thousands of people to downtown Detroit, while also bringing in millions in economic impact.

Tickets are currently on sale for the 31st annual Detroit Music Awards, which will be held virtually once again this year starting Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m.

It will feature performances by:

Greta Van Fleet

Johnny Bee & The Murder Hornets

J.T. Harding

Pamela Wise

Polo Frost

GiGi

BLK BOK

Stacey HotWaxx Hale featuring Nikki-O

Mac Saturn

An All-Star Gospel Tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace”

The cast of Broadway’s “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”

Tickets for the 31st annual Detroit Music Awards can be purchased here.

According to a team of scientists studying the Great Lakes, algae blooms from metro Detroit to the shores of Toledo have risen water temperatures and created "lake heat waves."

Lake heat waves in the Great Lakes occur when the top ten percent of historic water temperatures are exceeded for five days or more.

A Wind Advisory is currently in effect across Southeastern Michigan as wind gusts up to 50 mph are plaguing the area.

According to DTE Energy, 3,266 households were without power as of 10:10 a.m.

