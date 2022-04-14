Detroit, MI

Thursday in Detroit: Free outdoor NFL Draft celebration to take place in Campus Martius

Ashanti Seabron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oAucZ_0f9EtehT00
(Brian Ach/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!

Today is Thursday, April 14, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Campus Martius to host free outdoor NFL Draft celebratory event on Thursday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoLpw_0f9EtehT00
(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Campus Martius will be hosting a free outdoor event on Thursday to celebrate the 2024 NFL Draft coming to downtown Detroit.

The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. and include live entertainment and prominent NFL names like Roger Goodell and Charles Davis.

According to the NFL, the draft is expected to bring in tens of thousands of people to downtown Detroit, while also bringing in millions in economic impact.

Tickets on sale for 31st annual Detroit Music Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKjcx_0f9EtehT00
(Ghita Chaoui/Unsplash)

Tickets are currently on sale for the 31st annual Detroit Music Awards, which will be held virtually once again this year starting Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m.

It will feature performances by:

  • Greta Van Fleet
  • Johnny Bee & The Murder Hornets
  • J.T. Harding
  • Pamela Wise
  • Polo Frost
  • GiGi
  • BLK BOK
  • Stacey HotWaxx Hale featuring Nikki-O
  • Mac Saturn
  • An All-Star Gospel Tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace”
  • The cast of Broadway’s “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”

Tickets for the 31st annual Detroit Music Awards can be purchased here.

'Great Lake heat waves' could impact Metro Detroit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33joyx_0f9EtehT00
(Chris Pagan/Unsplash)

According to a team of scientists studying the Great Lakes, algae blooms from metro Detroit to the shores of Toledo have risen water temperatures and created "lake heat waves."

Lake heat waves in the Great Lakes occur when the top ten percent of historic water temperatures are exceeded for five days or more.

Wind Advisory currently in effect across Metro Detroit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmGpX_0f9EtehT00
(American Public Power Association/Unsplash)

A Wind Advisory is currently in effect across Southeastern Michigan as wind gusts up to 50 mph are plaguing the area.

According to DTE Energy, 3,266 households were without power as of 10:10 a.m.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Detroit# Michigan# NFL Draft# NFL

Comments / 0

Published by

Your go-to news source for everything happening in Detroit. Ashanti Lee Seabron is a lifelong Michigander who's worked as a writer since 2013. He's committed to detailed and pertinent news for Metro Detroit.

Detroit, MI
1091 followers

More from Ashanti Seabron

Detroit, MI

Monday in Detroit: Winter Weather Advisories across Metro Detroit

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!. Today is Monday, April 18, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story

Friday in Detroit: $2.1B in auto refund checks still to be distributed

(Mackenzie Marco/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Read full story
24 comments
Detroit, MI

Hump Day in Detroit: Proposal being drafting to assist families struggling with poverty

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!

Read full story
13 comments
Detroit, MI

Monday in Detroit: Wayne County Sheriff's Office, DPD to donate 165 bulletproof vests to Ukraine

(Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Friday in Detroit: Happy Opening Day!

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend and gets a chance to enjoy the return of Tigers baseball!

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Thursday in Detroit: Metro Detroit police agencies to crackdown on distracted driving

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Hump Day in Detroit: Chris Rock gives Detroiters what they want, adds 3rd comedy show

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!

Read full story
9 comments
Detroit, MI

Tuesday in Detroit: Detroit becomes the largest US city to challenge 2020 census numbers

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Today is Tuesday, April 5, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day. Detroit becomes largest US city to challenge 2020 census results.

Read full story
3 comments
Detroit, MI

Monday in Detroit: Massive drag racing bust in Detroit

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Friday in Detroit: Historic United Artists Building undergoing $75M redevelopment project

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend!. Today is Friday, April 1, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Thursday in Detroit: Chris Rock adds 2nd Detroit show due to high demand and more

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
5 comments
Detroit, MI

Wednesday in Detroit: Oxford High School students to receive financial compensation and more

(Emily Elconin/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!

Read full story
10 comments
Detroit, MI

Tuesday in Detroit: The NFL (finally) shows its love for the Motor City and more

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Today is Tuesday, March 29, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Monday in Detroit: Pro-Ukraine rally takes place in Hart Plaza and more

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 3/25: Detroit police identifies 128 'high risk' officers and more

(Michael Förtsch/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 3/24: State lawmakers approve $4.6B infrastructure plan and more

(Scott Legato/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 3/23: Detroit gets nearly $60 million for flood prevention and more

(Joshua Lott/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!

Read full story
3 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 3/22: Statewide tornado drill set for tomorrow and more

(Fatqurrohman Arrosyid/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Today is Tuesday, March 22, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 3/21: MI gas prices slightly decrease, yet remain close to record-highs and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!. Today is Monday, March 21, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy