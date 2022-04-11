Monday in Detroit: Wayne County Sheriff's Office, DPD to donate 165 bulletproof vests to Ukraine

(Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

(Matt Popovich/Unsplash)

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Detroit Police Department announced over the weekend that they are donating 165 expired bulletproof vests to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The sheriff’s office is reportedly donating 15 of the used vests, while the DPD will be donating the remaining 150.

A press conference discussing the donation is expected to be held on Monday.

(Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer Jack White married musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show on Friday.

After White initially proposed to Jean, they married in an onstage ceremony later on in the evening officiated by Ben Swank, a co-founder of White's record label.

Earlier in the day, White performed an instrumental version of the National Anthem to kick off the Detroit Tigers' Opening Day game.

(Michael Förtsch/Unsplash)

"Sunday Funday" Youtube videos, known to showcase reckless driving and fleeing police, have helped the Detroit Police Department arrest drift stunt driver, Ricky Finley.

According to DPD, Finley allegedly fleed from DPD in his blue Dodge Charger last month near City Airport.

(Wassim Chouak/Unsplash)

According to AAA Michigan, gas prices across Michigan have decreased 9 cents a gallon compared to last week.

Currently, state drivers are paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded. The rate is 31 cents less than this time in March, but still $1.16 more than this time last year.

