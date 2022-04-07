Detroit, MI

Thursday in Detroit: Metro Detroit police agencies to crackdown on distracted driving

Ashanti Seabron

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!

Today is Thursday, April 7, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Law enforcement agencies across Metro Detroit to begin crackdown on distracted driving

(Michael Förtsch/Unsplash)

Multiple law enforcement agencies across metro Detroit will participate in a one-day crackdown on distracted driving on Thursday.

The primary goal is to reduce the alarming crash and death tolls caused by distracted driving, while enforcing Michigan's laws banning reading, typing or sending a text while driving.

Below are the agencies participating in the crackdown statewide:

  • Allegan County Sheriff’s Office
  • Birmingham Police Department
  • Brighton Police Department
  • Brownstown Police
  • Dearborn Police Department
  • Grand Blanc Township Police Department
  • Hazel Park Police Department
  • Ingham County Sheriff’s Office
  • Kent County Sheriff’s Office
  • Livonia Police Department
  • Macomb County Sheriff’s Office
  • Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
  • City of Mount Pleasant
  • MSP 7th District Hometown Security Team
  • MSP Gaylord Post
  • MSP Grand Rapids Post
  • MSP Lakeview Post
  • MSP Mount Pleasant Post
  • MSP Paw Paw Post
  • Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office
  • Portage Department of Public Safety
  • Southfield Police Department
  • St. Clair Shores Police
  • Stanton Police Department
  • Thomas Township Police Department
  • Wyoming Department of Public Safety

Wayne County judge orders the demolition of the old Packard Plant

(Daniel Lincoln/Unsplash)

Wayne Judge Brian Sullivan has ordered the demolition of the old Packard Plant, and gave the structure's owner, Peruvian businessman Fernando Palazuelo, a limited amount of time to do so.

The ruling comes after the City filed a lawsuit against Palazuelo in 2021 regarding the properties.

Metro Detroit lawmaker facing drunken driving charge

(Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash)

Democratic Rep. Mary Cavanagh is facing a drunken driving charge following a February arrest in which she was caught swerving and driving on two flat tires.

Cavanagh, who represents Michigan's 10th House District, has also faced drunk driving charges in 2015 which led to a year of probation.

I-75 to close in Oakland County this weekend

(Jamie Street/Unsplash)

I-75 is set to close in Oakland County this weekend for construction on the Modernize 75 project.

According to MDOT, I-75 will be sht down in both directions between I-696 and Square Lake Road.

Your go-to news source for everything happening in Detroit. Ashanti Lee Seabron is a lifelong Michigander who's worked as a writer since 2013. He's committed to detailed and pertinent news for Metro Detroit.

