Thursday in Detroit: Metro Detroit police agencies to crackdown on distracted driving

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Today is Thursday, April 7

Today is Thursday, April 7, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

(Michael Förtsch/Unsplash)

Multiple law enforcement agencies across metro Detroit will participate in a one-day crackdown on distracted driving on Thursday.

The primary goal is to reduce the alarming crash and death tolls caused by distracted driving, while enforcing Michigan's laws banning reading, typing or sending a text while driving.

Below are the agencies participating in the crackdown statewide:

Allegan County Sheriff’s Office

Birmingham Police Department

Brighton Police Department

Brownstown Police

Dearborn Police Department

Grand Blanc Township Police Department

Hazel Park Police Department

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office

Kent County Sheriff’s Office

Livonia Police Department

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

City of Mount Pleasant

MSP 7th District Hometown Security Team

MSP Gaylord Post

MSP Grand Rapids Post

MSP Lakeview Post

MSP Mount Pleasant Post

MSP Paw Paw Post

Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office

Portage Department of Public Safety

Southfield Police Department

St. Clair Shores Police

Stanton Police Department

Thomas Township Police Department

Wyoming Department of Public Safety

(Daniel Lincoln/Unsplash)

Wayne Judge Brian Sullivan has ordered the demolition of the old Packard Plant, and gave the structure's owner, Peruvian businessman Fernando Palazuelo, a limited amount of time to do so.

The ruling comes after the City filed a lawsuit against Palazuelo in 2021 regarding the properties.

(Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash)

Democratic Rep. Mary Cavanagh is facing a drunken driving charge following a February arrest in which she was caught swerving and driving on two flat tires.

Cavanagh, who represents Michigan's 10th House District, has also faced drunk driving charges in 2015 which led to a year of probation.

(Jamie Street/Unsplash)

I-75 is set to close in Oakland County this weekend for construction on the Modernize 75 project.

According to MDOT, I-75 will be sht down in both directions between I-696 and Square Lake Road.

