Tuesday in Detroit: Detroit becomes the largest US city to challenge 2020 census numbers

Ashanti Seabron

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up.

Today is Tuesday, April 5, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Detroit becomes largest US city to challenge 2020 census results

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Detroit has become the largest U.S. city to challenge its numbers from the 2020 census.

Detroit's challenge comes after a national head count in which the U.S. Census Bureau recognized that a higher percentage of African Americans were undercounted than last decade.

City Leaders have been questioning the results of the 2020 census since last December when they released a report suggesting that more than 8% of the occupied homes in 10 Detroit neighborhoods may have been undercounted.

Detroit's Campus Martius nominated for Best Public Square in US

USA Today is currently hosting a competition for the best public squares in the country, and Detroit's Campus Martius is among the nominated locations.

As of Tuesday morning, the current leader board places Campus Martius in fourth place behind Decatur Square in Decatur, Georgia, Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Vermont and Centerway Square in Corning New York.

To view the full list of nominated U.S. public squares, and to vote for Detroit, click here.

Eastern Market Flower Day returns after three-year hiatus

For the first time since 2019, Eastern Market Flower Day will be returning as a full-scale event.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was known to attract thousands of people to Eastern Market to purchase flowers.

For more information about the EMFD, visit the event page on Facebook.

Multi-mile section of I-94 in Detroit closing for bridge demolition this weekend

The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced that crews will begin demolishing and removing I-94's Grand River overpass on Friday.

The project will close down a 3-mile-long section of I-94 for the next two months.

Your go-to news source for everything happening in Detroit. Ashanti Lee Seabron is a lifelong Michigander who's worked as a writer since 2013. He's committed to detailed and pertinent news for Metro Detroit.

