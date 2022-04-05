Tuesday in Detroit: Detroit becomes the largest US city to challenge 2020 census numbers

(Josh Garcia/Unsplash)

(Jameson Draper/Unsplash)

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Detroit has become the largest U.S. city to challenge its numbers from the 2020 census.

Detroit's challenge comes after a national head count in which the U.S. Census Bureau recognized that a higher percentage of African Americans were undercounted than last decade.

City Leaders have been questioning the results of the 2020 census since last December when they released a report suggesting that more than 8% of the occupied homes in 10 Detroit neighborhoods may have been undercounted.

(Paul Krishnamurthy/Unsplash)

USA Today is currently hosting a competition for the best public squares in the country, and Detroit's Campus Martius is among the nominated locations.

As of Tuesday morning, the current leader board places Campus Martius in fourth place behind Decatur Square in Decatur, Georgia, Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Vermont and Centerway Square in Corning New York.

To view the full list of nominated U.S. public squares, and to vote for Detroit, click here.

(Cristina Pop/Unsplash)

For the first time since 2019, Eastern Market Flower Day will be returning as a full-scale event.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was known to attract thousands of people to Eastern Market to purchase flowers.

For more information about the EMFD, visit the event page on Facebook.

(Matthew Hamilton/Unsplash)

The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced that crews will begin demolishing and removing I-94's Grand River overpass on Friday.

The project will close down a 3-mile-long section of I-94 for the next two months.

