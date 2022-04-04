Monday in Detroit: Massive drag racing bust in Detroit

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

On Friday, Detroit Police arrested three people and confiscated 12 vehicles during a crackdown on city drag racing.

Drag racing has long since been an issue for city neighborhoods, leaving tire stains and unsafe environments for Detroiters.

The DPD is asking residents to call 911 if they witness drag racing, and if it's safe to do so, pull out their phones and record video of the incident.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating with mild symptoms.

Duggan spoke about his situation on Twitter and expressed relief in his decision to receive a booster shot.

"I’m really glad I got the booster shot. The symptoms I have are mild - much like an average cold. Fortunately, my wife Sonia has tested negative," Duggan tweeted. "I’ll be working full-time from home on zoom until the doctors clear me to return to in-person meetings."

Detroit Metro Airport's North Terminal will be officially renamed after Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans on Monday.

DTW is preparing to host a dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. to reveal the newly named “Warren Cleage Evans Terminal.”

According to AAA Michigan, while gas prices across the state are down 10 cents compared to last week, state drivers are paying an average of $4.04 per gallon for regular unleaded.

The current price is 30 cents higher than this time last month and $1.20 higher than this time last year.

