Thursday in Detroit: Chris Rock adds 2nd Detroit show due to high demand and more

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!

Today is Thursday, March 31, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

In the aftermath of being slapped by Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards, comedian Chris Rock is adding a second show to the Detroit stop of his Ego Death World Tour 2022 due to massive demand.

Rock was initially scheduled to only appear at the Fox Theatre on Sept. 16, however, he will now host an additional show the following evening on Sept. 17.

Tickets for Rock's second Detroit show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday in a variety of different ways:

(American Public Power Association/Unsplash)

A wind advisory is currently in effect across Metro Detroit, as 50 mph gusts of wind may potentially ravage the region.

As of 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, over 54,500 DTE Energy customers across Southeastern Michigan were without power. Around 220 crews were out working to restore power at that time.

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a more than $4.7 billion infrastructure plan on Wednesday, aiming to fix dams and roads across the state.

The plan includes almost $4 billion from federal funds directed at improving drinking water infrastructure, creating and maintaining parks and fixing roads, bridges and dams.

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After 51 years with the Detroit Red Wings organization, longtime zamboni driver Al Sobotka has been fired.

Sobotka, 68, was best known for twirling an octopus to hype up crowds during playoff games at Joe Louis Arena.

Sobotka released a statement on his firing through his PR representative, saying, "I loved my 51 years with the Detroit Red Wings, and would have been happy to stay 51 more."

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.