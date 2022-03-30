Detroit, MI

Wednesday in Detroit: Oxford High School students to receive financial compensation and more

Ashanti Seabron

(Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!

Today is Wednesday, March 30, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Oxford High School families now eligible for financial compensation

(Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

Out of a $2 million donation pool, Oxford High School Families have the chance to receive financial compensation for the trauma they endured due to the November 30 mass school shooting.

The donations were made possible by the National Compassion Fund, an organization that manages donations for the victims of mass crimes.

In February, the NCF listed the following qualifications for families to receive payment:

  • Legal heirs of those who were killed as a direct result of the shooting
  • Those who were physically injured by gunshot wounds in the shooting
  • Those who meet the eligibility requirements designated for psychological trauma

Rising gas prices lead to increase in bike purchases across Metro Detroit

(Arthur Edelmans/Unsplash)

As gas prices continue to rise across the world, more and more metro Detroiters have turned to bikes as transportation in order to save money.

According to Bike Commuter Hero, for a 20-mile commute both ways, you can annually save roughly $1,800 on gas alone.

The increase in bike sales during rough economic times isn't a new development, as it occurred in the 70s during the gas crisis and during the market crash of 2008.

Ex-Detroit police chief Rev. Ralph Godbee drops out of congressional race

(Element5 Digital/Unsplash)

Former Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee announced Tuesday that he’s dropping out of his campaign for the 13th Congressional District.

According to Godbee, his decision was reached in order to not split the Black vote among a crowded field of candidates.

In an extremely crowded field of candidates in a Democratic leaning district, the reality is the winner of the Aug. 2, 2022, primary election will be the odds-on favorite to be Michigan 13th District’s next representative in the United States Congress. Representation matters, and for a marginalized community such as African Americans and, more pointedly as black people, we need competent and skillful black representation in federal legislative seats where it unequivocally matters. In an election cycle, as truncated as this one is proving to be, I have enough support to split the African American vote or syphon off votes that could be codified behind a consensus candidate. After prayerful consideration, consultation with my immediate family and my Pastor, I have decided to end my campaign for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District and continue my service to the community I love and have sacrificed for through the ministry of the Gospel of Jesus Christ as Chief of Staff of Triumph Church.

Metro Detroit set to welcome world's largest bounce house this June

(Caique Silva/Unsplash)

The Big Bounce America, the world's largest bounce house, will be heading to Steffens Park in Fraser on June 10-12.

Tickets for the attraction are available for a variety of sessions on TBBA's website.

