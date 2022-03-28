Detroit, MI

Monday in Detroit: Pro-Ukraine rally takes place in Hart Plaza and more

Ashanti Seabron

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up.

I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!

Today is Monday, March 28, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Hart Plaza hosts Pro-Ukraine rally over the weekend

(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan organized a rally in Detroit's Hart Plaza on Sunday, bringing together faith leaders from the state’s Jewish, Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities.

Rally speakers addressed dozens of attendees holding Ukrainian and American flags and signs aimed at supporting Ukraine as their war against Russia enters its second month.

Anya Mishchanchuk, a member of the Ukrainian American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan, spoke about the resiliency of the Ukrainian people.

“It has been a month since our defense against the attempt to destroy us, to wipe us off the map started,” Mishchanchuk said. “Their initial plan collapsed in the first day of the invasion. … We have in our heart something that does not die: love, faith and hope.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping trial resumes this week

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The trial of the four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will continue this week, as prosecutors will be presenting any remaining evidence they have.

An undercover FBI agent, who allegedly worked side-by-side with the four men during their alleged plot, is set to take the stand to testify.

Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County utilizes $5 million donation

(Jens Behrmann/Unsplash)

A Habitat for Humanity Home in Southfield that was completed a few months ago has a new homeowner, and the key ceremony will happen this spring.

The home's development was made possible by a $5 million donation, the single-largest donation ever to Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

According to Ann Duke, director of philanthropy for Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, the organization has big plans for how to continue utilizing the donation.

“We are using this money for [a] bigger vision,” Duke said. “These dollars will enable us to look larger and to look at bigger solutions.”

City of Detroit sued by man who suffered injuries in scooter crash

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The City of Detroit is being sued by 34-year-old California resident Justin Almeida for $10 million after suffering injuries after hitting a pothole and crashing on an electric scooter in Midtown.

While the incident occurred six months ago, Almeida is claiming that he is unable to work, read or even see clearly due to the crash.

