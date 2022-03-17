Detroit Daily Round-Up 3/17: Happy St. Paddy's Day! — Greektown Casino reopens after 18-month renovation and more

(Mark Makela/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!

Today is Thursday, March 17, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

(William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Greektown Casino-Hotel unveiled its new, Detroit-themed lobby after 18 months of renovation.

Ryan Bufalini, vice president of marketing at Greektown Casino-Hotel, spoke about what people can expect to see after the remodel.

"We've got about $30 million invested into the project to date," Bufalini said. "We've taken a heavy Detroit influence throughout, whether it be the elevator lobbies, the hotel lobby itself, records on the wall, beautiful artwork, a lot of murals that are from in and around the city, we've incorporated throughout the hotel itself."

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

If any Detroiters find themselves unable to make it back home safely on their own, AAA is offering their Tow to Go for free on holidays.

The service will be offered from 6 p.m. on March 17 until 6 a.m. on March 21 to get people home safely from celebrations, and rides are limited to only one passenger per ride due to COVID-19.

To use AAA's Tow to Go, call 855-286-9246.

(Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

This week, two Detroit chefs and one restaurant were named as finalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards, which are among the most respected in the restaurant industry.

The Detroit nominees include:

Best New Restaurant: Barda, Detroit, Core City

Barda, Detroit, Core City Outstanding Pastry Chef: Warda Bouguettaya, Warda Pâtisserie, Detroit

Warda Bouguettaya, Warda Pâtisserie, Detroit Best Chef: Great Lakes: Omar Anani, Saffron De Twah, Detroit

(Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Michigan Wolverines have a 16% to reach the Sweet 16 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The ranking designates the team as one of the double-digit seeds with the best chance to go that far in the tournament.

In the previous four NCAA Tournaments, the Wolverines have reached Sweet 16 every time.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.