Detroit Daily Round-Up 3/1: Metro Detroit to host multiple special elections on Tuesday and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The first two months of the year are already in the books — Let's keep kicking this week off the right way!

Today is Tuesday, March 1, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

On Tuesday, polls in three Metro Detroit House districts are holding special primary elections from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for in-person voting.

The following House districts are holding special election primaries:

15th in Wayne County (Dearborn area) — the seat was vacated by former Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, who was elected mayor of Dearborn last fall.

— the seat was vacated by former Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, who was elected mayor of Dearborn last fall. 36th in Macomb County (Shelby Township area) — former Rep. Doug Wozniak won a seat in the State Senate, creating a vacancy.

— former Rep. Doug Wozniak won a seat in the State Senate, creating a vacancy. 43rd in Oakland County (Waterford Township, Clarkston area) — former Rep. Andrea Schroeder died from cancer last year.

Medical providers in Farmington Hills and Sterling Heights are seeing more sinus and upper respiratory infections being reported.

Other patients are also experiencing symptoms of congestion, dryness and nosebleeds. Medical providers are advising residents to utilize humidifiers and drink enough water to stay hydrated.

According to Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, Detroit, Green Bay and Washington D.C. are the three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft.

Last year, Lions team president Rod Wood revealed his desire to host the NFL Draft in Detroit at some point in the future.

“We’re hoping to bring (the draft) to the city of Detroit,” Wood said. “Hopefully, by then, everything is fully reopened, and we can have hundreds of thousands of people downtown enjoying the draft in Detroit.”

Throughout March, the Wayne County Treasurer's Office will be open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The move is designed to make the office more available to assist struggling taxpayers.

Anyone looking to book an appointment can do so at treasurer.waynecounty.com.

