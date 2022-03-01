Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 3/1: Metro Detroit to host multiple special elections on Tuesday and more

Ashanti Seabron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6Ro9_0eSOvM1A00
(Element5 Digital/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The first two months of the year are already in the books — Let's keep kicking this week off the right way!

Today is Tuesday, March 1, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Metro Detroit to host multiple special elections on Tuesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJ7t8_0eSOvM1A00
(Element5 Digital/Unsplash)

On Tuesday, polls in three Metro Detroit House districts are holding special primary elections from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for in-person voting.

The following House districts are holding special election primaries:

  • 15th in Wayne County (Dearborn area) — the seat was vacated by former Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, who was elected mayor of Dearborn last fall.
  • 36th in Macomb County (Shelby Township area) — former Rep. Doug Wozniak won a seat in the State Senate, creating a vacancy.
  • 43rd in Oakland County (Waterford Township, Clarkston area) — former Rep. Andrea Schroeder died from cancer last year.

Metro Detroit medical providers seeing more reported upper respiratory infections

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qzw1y_0eSOvM1A00
(Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash)

Medical providers in Farmington Hills and Sterling Heights are seeing more sinus and upper respiratory infections being reported.

Other patients are also experiencing symptoms of congestion, dryness and nosebleeds. Medical providers are advising residents to utilize humidifiers and drink enough water to stay hydrated.

2024 NFL Draft on verge of being hosted in Detroit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iTB3_0eSOvM1A00
(Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

According to Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, Detroit, Green Bay and Washington D.C. are the three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft.

Last year, Lions team president Rod Wood revealed his desire to host the NFL Draft in Detroit at some point in the future.

“We’re hoping to bring (the draft) to the city of Detroit,” Wood said. “Hopefully, by then, everything is fully reopened, and we can have hundreds of thousands of people downtown enjoying the draft in Detroit.”

Wayne County Treasurer adds additional March hours

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rkadk_0eSOvM1A00
(Dimitri Karastelev/Unsplash)

Throughout March, the Wayne County Treasurer's Office will be open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The move is designed to make the office more available to assist struggling taxpayers.

Anyone looking to book an appointment can do so at treasurer.waynecounty.com.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Detroit# Michigan

Comments / 0

Published by

Your go-to news source for everything happening in Detroit. Ashanti Lee Seabron is a lifelong Michigander who's worked as a writer since 2013. He's committed to detailed and pertinent news for Metro Detroit.

Detroit, MI
890 followers

More from Ashanti Seabron

Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 3/4: How to track gas prices across Metro Detroit, three automakers drop mask mandates and more

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 3/3: Downtown Detroit shows support for Ukraine, DTE sends out warning about scammers and more

(Anna Tsukanova/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 3/2: Gov. Whitmer looks to remove MI investments from Russia, business grants available and more

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out the last half of this week!

Read full story
9 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/28: Pro-Ukraine rally takes place in Hart Plaza, Michigan Opera Theatre's name change and more

(Annice Lyn/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I'm happy to be back — I hope everyone had a great weekend!

Read full story
8 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/22: Oxford school shooting suspect due back in court, Michigan Central's new CEO named and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. One of the best sights of the year is seeing melted snow — let's keep kicking this week off the right way!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/21: How to report potholes to MDOT, I-275 construction project resumes and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/18: How to look up a snowplow's location near you, fire rages at Metro Detroit club and more

(Jonas Augustin/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/17: Metro Detroit expected to be pelted with 5-7 inches of snow, updated mask mandates and more

(Joshua Lott/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/16: Free KN-95 masks available for Detroiters, new $700 million DPSCD proposal and more

(John Moore/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's keep kicking off this week the right way!

Read full story
8 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/15: Staffing, student mental health are the biggest issues facing MI schools and more

(Felicia Buitenwerf/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Let's keep kicking off this week the right way!. Today is Tuesday, February 15, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/14: Ambassador Bridge finally reopens, Metro Detroit gas prices continue to rise and more

(Cole Burston/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/11: Protests continue to disrupt Ambassador Bridge traffic, Detroit to curb speeding and more

(Cole Burston/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/10: Michigan drivers should receive $400 auto insurance refund checks by May and more

(Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
9 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/9: Phone records expose paranoid text messages from Ethan Crumbley to parents and more

(Oakland County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
7 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/8: Parents across Metro Detroit school districts threaten lawsuit over mask mandates and more

(Element5 Digital/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Let's continue to knick this week off the right way!. Today is Tuesday, February 8, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/7: Michigan gas prices reach a new high, Oxford officials deny any negligence and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!. Today is Monday, February 7, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/4: MI's 'tampon tax' officially repealed by Gov. Whitmer, Detroit's new comedy club and more

(Carlos Osorio/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a safe (and warm) weekend!

Read full story
16 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/3: Multiple contaminants found in drinking water across Metro Detroit and more

(Tosab Photography/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Mother Nature sure knows how to show Michigan love, doesn't she?

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/2: Southeastern Michigan braces for its worst snowstorm in 7 years and more

(Rubén Rodriguez/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — I hope everyone stays sheltered and warm during this crazy snowstorm!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy