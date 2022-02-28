Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/28: Pro-Ukraine rally takes place in Hart Plaza, Michigan Opera Theatre's name change and more

(Annice Lyn/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, a large group of protesters gathered in downtown Detroit's Hart Plaza in support of Ukrainian independence.

Hundreds of people attending the rally were wearing blue and yellow, which are the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and were joined by truckers honking their horns in solidarity.

Jordan Fylonenko, a member of the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan, spoke about the overall purpose of the rally.

"A lot of Ukrainian immigrants are truckers," Fylonenko said. "We need to get together and show our support to the Ukrainian people and show that we as Americans value freedom and independence."

After 50 years, the Michigan Opera Theatre will be changing its name to Detroit Opera.

The name change is set to coincide with the April 2 premiere of La bohème.

Detroit Opera President and CEO Wayne S. Brown discussed the significance of the name change.

“As we enter our second half-century, and with all the unique new productions emerging, our Board and Trustees decided that it was time for a change,” Brown said. “We are a Detroit-based company operating in Detroit, a city with a growing national and international recognition as an arts-focused city. We want to take advantage of that recognition and add to it."

On Monday, Oakland and Washtenaw counties will officially lift their school mask mandates.

Other individual districts, such as Northville Public Schools, are leaving mask decisions up to students or parents.

This week, the price of a gallon of gas at Detroit-area gas stations rose to $3.54, which is a 14-cent increase from last week.

The rising gas prices are due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and according to Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA, more price increases may be on the way.

"Surging oil prices have put upward pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them to the highest prices since September 2014," Woodland said. "If crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."

