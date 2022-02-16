Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/16: Free KN-95 masks available for Detroiters, new $700 million DPSCD proposal and more

Ashanti Seabron

(John Moore/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's keep kicking off this week the right way!

Today is Wednesday, February 16, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Free KN-95 masks to be distributed to Detroiters

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Beginning on Thursday, the city of Detroit will distribute free KN-95 masks to city residents.

Residents can pick up their masks at a variety of locations, which include:

  • Eastern Market, Shed 3 — 2934 Russell Street
  • Adams Butzel Complex — 10500 Lyndon
  • Butzel Family Center — 7737 Kercheval
  • Farwell Recreation Center — 2711 East Outer Drive
  • Kemeny Recreation Center — 2260 S. Fort
  • Lasky Recreation Center — 13200 Fenelon
  • Patton Recreation Center — 2301 Woodmere
  • Samaritan Center 5555 — Conner Street

Detroit Public Schools reveals new $700 million renovation proposal for facility repairs, new schools

(Charisse Kenion/Unsplash)

On Tuesday, Detroit Public Schools Community District superintendent Nikolai Vitti announced a 20-year plan to utilize $700 million of federal COVID funds towards renovating current school facilities and constructing new schools.

Currently, DPSCD educates around 50,000 students and operates around 107 buildings.

Vitti spoke about the proposal and the impact it could have on Detroit students.

"Access to federal relief funding provides us now with an opportunity to make a substantial short and long-term investment in our school buildings that paves the way to a broader investment plan to right-size the district and provide each employee and student with a school building they deserve,” Vitti said.

Mo Pop Festival returning to Detroit this summer

(Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

On July 30-31 in Downtown Detroit's Hart Plaza, the Mo Pop Festival is set to return and feature city-native Big Sean as one of the headliners.

Along with Big Sean, festival organizers are also promoting Glass Animals, Jhené Aiko, Kaytranda, Khruanbgin and more to perform.

Passes, which can be purchased on the festival's website, will be sold in weekend general admission, single-day general admission, weekend VIP, single-day VIP and Super VIP weekend passes.

Detroit stands as the No. 2 market for Super Bowl LVI viewership

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

According to NBC Sports, Detroit was the No. 2 market for Super Bowl LVI viewership, trailing only behind Cincinnati.

The event had an average of 112.3 million viewers and was the most-watched show since Super Bowl LI in 2017.

The Los Angeles Rams, led by former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23-20.

Your go-to news source for everything happening in Detroit. Ashanti Lee Seabron is a lifelong Michigander who's worked as a writer since 2013. He's committed to detailed and pertinent news for Metro Detroit.

