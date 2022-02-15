Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/15: Staffing, student mental health are the biggest issues facing MI schools and more

(Felicia Buitenwerf/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Let's keep kicking off this week the right way!

Today is Tuesday, February 15, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

According to a survey released on Monday by the Michigan Education Association, school staffing shortages and concerns regarding student mental health are the most critical issues plaguing Michigan schools.

The survey was made up of nearly 2,600 public school employees and was conducted online from Jan. 25-28.

MEA President Paula Herbart spoke about the survey's findings and the spotlight that it puts on Michigan's educational issues.

“This survey proves what we already knew: Michigan’s teachers, support staff and other public school employees are at a breaking point,” Herbart said. "This is adding to already overwhelming pressure caused by meeting students’ academic, social and emotional needs while also dealing with COVID-19, unfair evaluations, standardized testing, the threat of school violence and so much more."

Comedian Kevin Hart will bring his 'Reality Check Tour,' to the Little Caesars Arena on Friday, July 15.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in a multitude of ways, which include:

313Presents.com

LiveNation.com

KevinHartNation.com

Ticketmaster.com

The XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena

The tour is Hart's first major comedy trek in four years.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Motor City Casino is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests.

Masks will still be required for those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a study by the Anderson Economic Group, protests that shut down traffic on the Ambassador Bridge throughout last week cost the automotive industry nearly $300 million.

General Motors, Ford, Stellantis, Honda and Toyota suffered total losses of $155 million.

