Detroit Daily Round-Up 2/14: Ambassador Bridge finally reopens, Metro Detroit gas prices continue to rise and more

Ashanti Seabron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmHpO_0eDy5fmB00
(Cole Burston/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!

Today is Monday, February 14, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Ambassador Bridge officially reopens following weeklong protest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPHQ5_0eDy5fmB00
(Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Following seven days of protests a complete disruption of one of the world's busiest border crossings, the Ambassador Bridge has officially reopened to traffic.

Over the weekend, Canadian police arrested 12 people on criminal charges and 10 vehicles were towed.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke about the border's reopening, vowing to keep supporting state businesses.

"It’s time to get traffic and trade moving across North America’s busiest land border crossing again. I will always stand with every hardworking Michigander and do whatever it takes to ensure that our businesses can keep humming along," Whitmer said.

Metro Detroit gas prices on the verge of reaching $4 a gallon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdwsw_0eDy5fmB00
(Erik Mclean/Unsplash)

The average price of gas across Southeastern Michigan is $3.39, which is a 15 cent increase from last week.

According to the U.S. Energy Department, gas prices haven't been this high since October of 2014.

The Islamic Center of Detroit looks to honor Muhammed Ali by renaming neighborhood park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46weCt_0eDy5fmB00
(Kent Gavin/Keystone/Getty Images)

The Islamic Center of Detroit is looking to rename Detroit's Belton-Mark Twain Park to Muhammed Ali Park.

According to Rawan Shihab, Administrative Associate for the ICD, the $350,000 renovation plan is not only looking to create a safe space in the city, but also to honor the legacy of Muhammed Ali.

"The reason behind renaming it to Muhammed Ali is other than just the religion and that he was a great model of a Muslim, but he was also known to build communities," Shihab said.

Detroit Zoo's Polk Penguin Conservation Center reopens after more than 2 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VC41e_0eDy5fmB00
(Joshua Ryder/Unsplash)

After closing for repairs more in September 2019, the Detroit Zoo's Polk Penguin Conservation Center has reopened.

According to the zoo, the facility has experienced multiple upgrades which include a section of glass flooring so people can see penguins beneath their feet, repainted rock surfaces, a second snow machine and more.

