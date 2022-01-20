Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/20: Gov. Whitmer unveils new MI draft climate plan, DTE Energy rate increases and more

Ashanti Seabron

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Only one more day until the weekend — let's finish off this week strong!

Today is Thursday, January 20, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Gov. Whitmer unveils draft MI climate plan designed to make state carbon neutral by 2050

(Markus Spiske/Unsplash)

The Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes and Energy will handle Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's draft plan aimed at combating climate change by cutting greenhouse gas emissions, creating jobs and gathering feedback from the public.

According to the plan, called the MI Healthy Climate Plan, the goal is to close all coal plants by 2035, reach 50% renewable electricity by 2030 and install charging stations to support 2 million electric vehicles by 2030.

According to state officials, public comments on the plan will be accepted through Feb. 14.

DTE Energy to propose rate increase

(Matthew Henry/Unsplash)

On Wednesday, DTE Energy said it will propose a rate increase to fund a $388 million investment towards modernizing and improving the reliability of the state’s energy grid, electric storage and generation system.

For the average customer, the proposed increase would cost up to $10 a month.

Michigan sees $1.4 billion produced by online gambling in its first year

(Aidan Howe/Unsplash)

According to numbers released by the Michigan Gaming Control Board, internet casinos, poker and sports betting in Michigan generated $1.4 billion in revenue in 2021.

Last year was the first year online gambling was operational in the state, and Michigan is now the third state in U.S. history to generate more than $1 billion in annual revenue from online casino games and poker.

Michigan nursing home residents required to receive COVID-19 vaccines

(Mufid Majnun/Unsplash)

On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released an order requiring nursing homes to offer COVID-19 vaccines to residents.

According to the order, state nursing homes must offer on-site doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents who are not up-to-date within 30 days after Thursday.

Your go-to news source for everything happening in Detroit. Ashanti Lee Seabron is a lifelong Michigander who's worked as a writer since 2013. He's committed to detailed and pertinent news for Metro Detroit.

