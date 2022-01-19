Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/19: 5G rollout delayed at Detroit Metro Airport, interim Fire Commissioner named and more

(L.Filipe C.Sousa/Unsplash)

On Tuesday, wireless carriers and the federal government reached an agreement to avoid the 5G rollout near major airports across the country, including Detroit Metro Airport.

Major airlines are concerned that utilizing the new technology could seriously disrupt flight operations.

On Tuesday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan named Charles Simms as the city's new Interim Fire Commissioner.

Simms, a 35-year veteran of the DFD, will take over the role after the departure of Fire Commissioner Eric Jones last week.

In a news release, Mayor Duggan expressed his confidence in Simms' ability to handle the interim role.

Commissioner Simms has distinguished himself time and again throughout his career at the Detroit Fire Department and is ready to lead. He has the experience, the respect of department members and the union. I expect him to be a compelling candidate for the role of permanent Fire Commissioner.

On Tuesday, Detroit City Council approved a resolution to use $7 million in federal pandemic recovery dollars towards renovating the vacant Lee Plaza high-rise on West Grand Boulevard into senior housing.

Construction on the project is expected to begin next year and conclude in 2024.

On Wednesday, former Detroit councilman Andre Spivey was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to bribery.

Following his time in prison, Spivey will be on supervised release, have to pay fines and perform community service.

