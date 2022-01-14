Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/14: A look at multiple Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations across Metro Detroit and more

(Reg Lancaster/Express/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best day of the week is finally upon us — I hope everyone enjoys their weekend and has a chance to visit some of the awesome MLK Day events listed below!

Today is Friday, January 14, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Multiple MLK Day celebrations to be held across Metro Detroit

(Frank Rockstroh/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

On Monday, multiple in-person and virtual gatherings will occur across Metro Detroit in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The following are some of the MLK events planned across southeastern Michigan:

MDHHS director accuses GOP Rep. of manipulating higher state COVID death numbers

(Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash)

In a recent interview, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel accused Republican Rep. Steve Johnson of asking the state auditor general to file a report that would predictably produce higher COVID death numbers than Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's original count.

By law, the state's health director has to count deaths in long-term care facilities regulated by the state, but Hertel alleges that Rep. Johnson convinced the auditor general to count other elderly deaths across the state in locations that aren't covered by state regulators.

Michigan to receive more than $500M in federal aid for bridge repairs, replacements

(Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

According to the White House, Michigan is set to receive $563.1 million over five years for bridge repairs and replacements.

The funds will be made available from a bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress passed last year, and a bridge program that the White House says will be the largest dedicated bridge investment since the development of the interstate highway system.

Sparrow Freedom Project to rehab Detroit duplex, help survivors of human trafficking

(Evan Mach/Unsplash)

The Sparrow Freedom Project is preparing to renovate a Detroit duplex with the aim of helping survivors of human trafficking.

The nonprofit, which is based in South Lyon, plans to split the duplex into two sides, one to be used for residential housing and the other for emergency shelter.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

