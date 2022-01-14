Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/14: A look at multiple Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations across Metro Detroit and more

(Reg Lancaster/Express/Getty Images)

Today is Friday, January 14

On Monday, multiple in-person and virtual gatherings will occur across Metro Detroit in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The following are some of the MLK events planned across southeastern Michigan:

In a recent interview, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel accused Republican Rep. Steve Johnson of asking the state auditor general to file a report that would predictably produce higher COVID death numbers than Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's original count.

By law, the state's health director has to count deaths in long-term care facilities regulated by the state, but Hertel alleges that Rep. Johnson convinced the auditor general to count other elderly deaths across the state in locations that aren't covered by state regulators.

According to the White House, Michigan is set to receive $563.1 million over five years for bridge repairs and replacements.

The funds will be made available from a bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress passed last year, and a bridge program that the White House says will be the largest dedicated bridge investment since the development of the interstate highway system.

The Sparrow Freedom Project is preparing to renovate a Detroit duplex with the aim of helping survivors of human trafficking.

The nonprofit, which is based in South Lyon, plans to split the duplex into two sides, one to be used for residential housing and the other for emergency shelter.

