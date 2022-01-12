Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/12: Recent poll shows AG Nessel with advantage in re-election campaign and more

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out this week strong!

Today is Wednesday, January 12, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

According to a recent WDIV/Detroit News poll, Democratic Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has the advantage over GOP challengers in her 2022 re-election bid.

Nessel currently has 52.2% name identification, breaking 21.7% favorable to 16.7% unfavorable.

While Nessel is seeking her second term in the AG’s office, her two main challengers are Republicans Tom Leonard and Matt DePerno.

(Imani/Unsplash)

On Tuesday, the Water Resources Commissioner issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for Commerce Township, Walled Lake and Novi.

Before being used, water should be boiled for at least one minute and allowed to cool.

According to the notice, the issue stems from a loss of pressure that occurred during the repair of a Great Lakes Water Authority water main break.

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

After the Ford Motor Company purchased Detroit's Michigan Central Station in June 2018, construction began towards developing it into a technology hub for electric and autonomous vehicles.

So far, Ford has invested $950 million into the historic building's renovation, and expects it will be completed by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

(Reg Lancaster/Express/Getty Images)

On Monday, Dearborn's Henry Ford Museum will offer free admission to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Reservations will not be required for admission, and there will be limited capacity.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.