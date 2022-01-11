Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/11: Pfizer says fourth COVID-19 booster shot is on the way, AG Nessel's warning and more

Detroit, MI

Ashanti Seabron

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Let's continue kicking this week off the right way!

Today is Tuesday, January 11, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Pfizer: Fourth COVID-19 booster to be available in March

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYCoI_0dieL4xU00
(Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

According to Pfizer, another COVID-19 booster shot will be available in March to combat the omicron variant.

Dr. Matthew Sims from Beaumont Health says the development of the new booster isn't different from what scientists and doctors have done with the flu vaccine.

"There’s a limit to how much boosting is really going to help," Dr. Sims said. "It might just be better to say now is the time to make a newer version update vaccine, so it covers the new strain. We do that with vaccines all the time we do that with flu every year."

AG Nessel sends out warning regarding fake COVID-19 tests

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pACUy_0dieL4xU00
(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued a warning in regards to at-home COVID-19 test kits, saying that some of them are not legitimate.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau are also warning that some scammers who sell tests online-only, only want your money or your personal information.

"Just like Covid never seems to end, Covid scams never seem to end, either," Nessel said. "If it's not on the FDA website - don't buy it and certainly don't use it."

MDHHS updates COVID-related guidance for K-12 schools

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7RW5_0dieL4xU00
(NeONBRAND/Unsplash)

In a Monday press release, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its COVID-19 guidance in regards to quarantine and isolation for K-12 schools.

According to MDHHS, quarantine and isolation could be shortened to five days in some circumstances, due to a recent update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Any K-12 students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 or display symptoms should take the following measures regardless of vaccination status:

  • If positive without symptoms, monitor from first day of exposure through day 10
  • Isolate for five days from onset of symptoms or after testing
  • If symptoms improve, return to school and wear a mask for days six through 10.
  • If unwilling or unable to wear a mask, stay home for 10 days

CDC issues 'do not travel' advisory to Canada due to rising COVID-19 cases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kaNC9_0dieL4xU00
(N Band/Unsplash)

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the CDC has issued a "do not travel" advisory to Canada.

According to recent data, Canada is averaging nearly 40,000 cases per day over the last seven days, and Ontario has recently gone into lockdown.

