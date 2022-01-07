Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/7: Crumbley family set to appear in court, new COVID-19 testing sites in Metro Detroit and more

Ashanti Seabron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22gGvp_0dfVOXLH00
(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The first full week of 2022 is in the books — I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Today is Friday, January 7, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Ethan Crumbley, parents set to appear in court

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126FhK_0dfVOXLH00
(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

On Friday, both Ethan Crumbley and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, will be in court to face charges regarding the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

Ethan is charged with killing four of his classmates — Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shiling, and his parents are charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Oakland County announces COVID-19 testing site expansion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNZwi_0dfVOXLH00
(Amir Levy/Getty Images)

In a press release, Oakland County announced that three COVID-19 testing facilities will be open to residents beginning next week.

The county also reported more than 21,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 20, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022.

The three testing facilities will be located at:

Southfield Pavilion Parking Deck
26000 Evergreen Rd.,
Southfield, MI 48076
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays

Rochester Fire Department
277 E. Second,
Rochester, MI 48307
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays

Former Pontiac Fire Station
348 South Blvd. West,
Pontiac, MI 48341
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays

West side Detroiters will see delays in trash, recycling pickup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTgyk_0dfVOXLH00
(The Blowup/Unsplash)

According to the Department of Public Works, Detroiters on the city's west side will have their trash and recycling containers collected one to two days late as a result of COVID-related staffing issues.

Impacted regions of the city will include the areas bounded by 8 Mile Road, the Southfield Freeway, I-96, the Lodge Freeway, Meyers Road and Lyndon Street.

Detroit City FC set to play inaugural games as members of USL Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RoWA4_0dfVOXLH00
(Emilio Garcia/Unsplash)

On March 19, Detroit City Football Club will take on Charleston Battery at Keyworth Stadium for the first time as members of the United States Soccer League Championship.

Before their first home game, DCFC will begin the season on the road when they play San Antonio FC on March 12.

