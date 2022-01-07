Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/7: Crumbley family set to appear in court, new COVID-19 testing sites in Metro Detroit and more

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The first full week of 2022 is in the books

Today is Friday, January 7, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

On Friday, both Ethan Crumbley and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, will be in court to face charges regarding the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

Ethan is charged with killing four of his classmates — Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shiling, and his parents are charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

In a press release, Oakland County announced that three COVID-19 testing facilities will be open to residents beginning next week.

The county also reported more than 21,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 20, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022.

The three testing facilities will be located at:

Southfield Pavilion Parking Deck

26000 Evergreen Rd.,

Southfield, MI 48076

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays

Rochester Fire Department

277 E. Second,

Rochester, MI 48307

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays

Former Pontiac Fire Station

348 South Blvd. West,

Pontiac, MI 48341

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays

According to the Department of Public Works, Detroiters on the city's west side will have their trash and recycling containers collected one to two days late as a result of COVID-related staffing issues.

Impacted regions of the city will include the areas bounded by 8 Mile Road, the Southfield Freeway, I-96, the Lodge Freeway, Meyers Road and Lyndon Street.

On March 19, Detroit City Football Club will take on Charleston Battery at Keyworth Stadium for the first time as members of the United States Soccer League Championship.

Before their first home game, DCFC will begin the season on the road when they play San Antonio FC on March 12.

