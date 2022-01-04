Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/4: Metro Detroiters prepping for Beijing Olympics, MI college enrollment dropping and more

(Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

(Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

With the Beijing Olympics a little over a month away, multiple Metro Detroiters have already qualified to take part in the event.

The following participants from southeastern Michigan include:

Megan Keller — U.S. women's hockey

Nathan Chen — U.S. figure skating

Madison Hubbell — U.S. figure skating

Zachary Donohue — U.S. figure skating

Madison Chock — U.S. figure skating

Evan Bates — U.S. figure skating

Ryan Pivirotto — U.S speedskating

(Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash)

According to Michigan's top education officials, the state is seeing fewer high school graduates every year which, as a result, is impacting the number of students attending college.

Factors such as COVID-19, the instability of school attendance and rising tuition rates have contributed to the declining numbers.

(Thomas Park/Unsplash)

Due to COVID-19's rapid spread throughout Michigan, Detroit schools will resume virtual learning through Jan. 14.

According to the Detroit Public Schools Community District, the seven-day average for positive tests in the city has surpassed 40%.

(Kaysha/Unsplash)

Following the Ontario government's announcement regarding new restrictions in the province due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Caesars Windsor casino and hotel announced it is closing for the better part of January.

“The health and safety of our employees and guests remain a priority and we look forward to welcoming you back at a time when it is safe for our community,” said Kevin Laforet, President, Caesars Windsor.

