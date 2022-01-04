Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/4: Metro Detroiters prepping for Beijing Olympics, MI college enrollment dropping and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Let's continue to kick this week off the right way!
Metro Detroiters prepare for winter Olympics
With the Beijing Olympics a little over a month away, multiple Metro Detroiters have already qualified to take part in the event.
The following participants from southeastern Michigan include:
- Megan Keller — U.S. women's hockey
- Nathan Chen — U.S. figure skating
- Madison Hubbell — U.S. figure skating
- Zachary Donohue — U.S. figure skating
- Madison Chock — U.S. figure skating
- Evan Bates — U.S. figure skating
- Ryan Pivirotto — U.S speedskating
Enrollment rates dropping at MI colleges and universities
According to Michigan's top education officials, the state is seeing fewer high school graduates every year which, as a result, is impacting the number of students attending college.
Factors such as COVID-19, the instability of school attendance and rising tuition rates have contributed to the declining numbers.
Detroit schools to resume online learning through Jan. 14
Due to COVID-19's rapid spread throughout Michigan, Detroit schools will resume virtual learning through Jan. 14.
According to the Detroit Public Schools Community District, the seven-day average for positive tests in the city has surpassed 40%.
Caesars Windsor closing in midst of raising COVID-19 cases
Following the Ontario government's announcement regarding new restrictions in the province due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Caesars Windsor casino and hotel announced it is closing for the better part of January.
“The health and safety of our employees and guests remain a priority and we look forward to welcoming you back at a time when it is safe for our community,” said Kevin Laforet, President, Caesars Windsor.
