Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/3: Vaccine mandates 'likely' for Detroit students, Pfizer booster expanded and more

Ashanti Seabron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1creV7_0dbamFTa00
(NeONBRAND/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to 2022's first edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy New Year! — I hope everyone enjoyed the weekend and avoided getting snowed in.

Today is Monday, January 3, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'likely' for Detroit students next year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDTE4_0dbamFTa00
(Taylor Wilcox/Unsplash)

According to a letter sent to parents last week by the Detroit Public Schools Community District, students will be required to have received a COVID-19 vaccination before their first class of the 2022-23 school year.

The district has canceled class for the first three days this week in the midst of rising COVID-19 cases across Michigan.

Currently, DPSCD is considering booster shots from Pfizer for students aged 12-15.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster expanded for ages 12 to 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myp1m_0dbamFTa00
(Mufid Majnun/Unsplash)

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster for those ages 12 to 15.

Before the doses are administered, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off on the initiative.

Detroit opens warming shelters in midst of freezing temperatures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aySTg_0dbamFTa00
(Justin Manalo/Unsplash)

While temperatures across southeastern Michigan are dropping to their lowest levels of the season, Detroit has opened warming shelters around the city to help those unable to find shelter.

Anyone in need of help can stop by any of these four shelters:

  • Cass Community Social Services (1534 Webb St.) — accepts families and single women
  • Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Genesis House 3 (12900 W. Chicago St.) — accepts families and single women
  • Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Third Street (3533 Third Ave.) — accepts single men
  • Pope Francis Center, TCF Center (1 Washington Blvd.) — open to all homeless from 7-11 a.m.

Fake employers offering bogus work-from-home jobs on the rise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FoVN1_0dbamFTa00
(Glenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash)

As many are resigning from jobs during the pandemic, more people have fallen victim to remote work job scams.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the following are red flags to watch for when job hunting:

  • Employers will never ask for payment upfront for a job, even to purchase equipment.
  • Be wary of job offers that don't require an interview, even during peak hiring season and with all the worker shortages these days.
  • Be wary of big money for small jobs. Suppose an employer is promising excellent wages for what seems like simple tasks such as reshipping packages, stuffing envelopes, being a "secret shopper," or answering phones. In that case, it should be a red flag.
  • Be suspicious if they send a check for several thousand dollars even before starting work. The check is almost always fake, and you will lose hundreds of your dollars.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Detroit# Michigan# COVID# Pfizer

Comments / 6

Published by

Your go-to news source for everything happening in Detroit. Ashanti Lee Seabron is a lifelong Michigander who's worked as a writer since 2013. He's committed to detailed and pertinent news for Metro Detroit.

Detroit, MI
615 followers

More from Ashanti Seabron

Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/7: Crumbley family set to appear in court, new COVID-19 testing sites in Metro Detroit and more

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The first full week of 2022 is in the books — I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/6: Detroit increases COVID-19 testing capacity, Oxford High School set to reopen and more

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. We're heading down this week's homestretch — let's finish it out strong!

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/5: Nearly 700 Henry Ford Health System employees test positive for COVID-19 and more

(Elaine Cromie/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
10 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/4: Metro Detroiters prepping for Beijing Olympics, MI college enrollment dropping and more

(Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Let's continue to kick this week off the right way!. Today is Tuesday, January 4, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
Michigan State

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/31: Michigan set to face Georgia in Orange Bowl, Beaumont alters visitation policy and more

(Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The final day of 2021 is upon us — Happy New Year's Eve!

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/30: MI breaks COVID case record, UIA sent out $8.5B towards fraudulent claims and more

(Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The weekend is right around the corner — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/29: New congressional and legislative maps created, doctors warn against cloth masks and more

(Element5 Digital/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out this week strong!. Today is Wednesday, December 29, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/28: Gov. Whitmer signs new public school law, flu hospitalizations rising and more

(Carlos Osorio/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone is having a great start to their week!. Today is Tuesday, December 28, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
49 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/27: Student loan moratorium extended, hundreds of holiday flights canceled and more

(Alexander Mils/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone enjoyed their holiday weekend — let's kick off this last week of 2021 the right way!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/23: Pfizer COVID-19 pill approved for at-home use, Detroit native makes history and more

(Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Two more days until Christmas — I hope everyone enjoys their holiday weekend!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/22: No violations found after probe into Gov. Whitmer's campaign finance complaints and more

(Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
5 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/21: President Biden set to announce COVID news, Gov. Whitmer discusses state's health and more

(Win McNamee/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Let's continue kicking off this Christmas week the right way!

Read full story
3 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/20: Gov. Whitmer to sign $1.5B legislation, Detroit vaccination rates remain low and more

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone enjoyed their weekend - let's kick off this Christmas week the right way!

Read full story
6 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/17: Gov. Whitmer discusses COVID-19, 2022 reelection campaign in interview and more

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. The best time of the week is finally here - I hope everyone enjoys their weekend!

Read full story
36 comments
Michigan State

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/16: New omicron cases discovered in MI, former assistant AG disbarred and more

(Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Am I the only one who feels that these weeks go by so quickly? — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/15: Oxford school board holds first public meeting since mass shooting and more

(Emily Elconin/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day - let's finish this last half of the week strong!

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/14: Alleged ISIS soldier from Metro Detroit loses court battle and more

(Spencer Weiner/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Let's continue to start this week off strong!. Today is Tuesday, December 14, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
4 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/13: Dr. Fauci says Americans 'just need to deal with' COVID boosters and more

(J. Scott Applewhite/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend - let's kick off this week the right way!

Read full story
17 comments
Michigan State

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/10: Omicron's first detection in MI, multiple new bills aimed to curb gun violence and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Friday! - I hope everyone has a great (and warm) weekend. Today is Friday, December 10, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy