Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/3: Vaccine mandates 'likely' for Detroit students, Pfizer booster expanded and more

(NeONBRAND/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to 2022's first edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy New Year! — I hope everyone enjoyed the weekend and avoided getting snowed in.

Today is Monday, January 3, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

(Taylor Wilcox/Unsplash)

According to a letter sent to parents last week by the Detroit Public Schools Community District, students will be required to have received a COVID-19 vaccination before their first class of the 2022-23 school year.

The district has canceled class for the first three days this week in the midst of rising COVID-19 cases across Michigan.

Currently, DPSCD is considering booster shots from Pfizer for students aged 12-15.

(Mufid Majnun/Unsplash)

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster for those ages 12 to 15.

Before the doses are administered, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off on the initiative.

(Justin Manalo/Unsplash)

While temperatures across southeastern Michigan are dropping to their lowest levels of the season, Detroit has opened warming shelters around the city to help those unable to find shelter.

Anyone in need of help can stop by any of these four shelters:

Cass Community Social Services (1534 Webb St.) — accepts families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Genesis House 3 (12900 W. Chicago St.) — accepts families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Third Street (3533 Third Ave.) — accepts single men

Pope Francis Center, TCF Center (1 Washington Blvd.) — open to all homeless from 7-11 a.m.

(Glenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash)

As many are resigning from jobs during the pandemic, more people have fallen victim to remote work job scams.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the following are red flags to watch for when job hunting:

Employers will never ask for payment upfront for a job, even to purchase equipment.

Be wary of job offers that don't require an interview, even during peak hiring season and with all the worker shortages these days.

Be wary of big money for small jobs. Suppose an employer is promising excellent wages for what seems like simple tasks such as reshipping packages, stuffing envelopes, being a "secret shopper," or answering phones. In that case, it should be a red flag.

Be suspicious if they send a check for several thousand dollars even before starting work. The check is almost always fake, and you will lose hundreds of your dollars.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.