Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/31: Michigan set to face Georgia in Orange Bowl, Beaumont alters visitation policy and more

Thank you for your support and engagement in my articles this year. I'm looking forward to keeping this train rolling into 2022! I hope everyone enjoys their weekend and the beginning of a new year!

On Friday, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will face the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. The game will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

For the Wolverines, the game marks the team's first playoff appearance after winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2004.

The Orange Bowl's victor will earn a spot in the national championship game on Jan. 10, 2022.

On Thursday, Beaumont Health announced that it is adjusting its visitation policy as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state.

Beaumont will continue to allow one support person or visitor each day for non-COVID patients, but that same person will not be allowed to alternate with other people throughout the day unless they have prior approval from clinical leadership.

According to the health system, the new guidelines went into effect at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Next Monday, elementary and middle school students in the Oxford school district will return to in-person learning, and superintendent Tim Throne released a video for the Oxford community in preparation.

“Safety -- both physical and emotional is at the top of our list. A couple of updates there. We added an additional SRO for the middle school, full time between now and the end of the school year. We are doing clear back bags for middle school, bridges and high school students when they return,” Throne said.

Across Metro Detroit this weekend, four to seven inches of snow may potentially be waiting to help ring in the new year.

Temperatures on Saturday will fall into the low-to-mid 30s, while Sunday will see temperatures dropping into the mid 20s.

Happy New Year to you too Mother Nature!

