Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/30: MI breaks COVID case record, UIA sent out $8.5B towards fraudulent claims and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Today is Thursday, December 30

Today is Thursday, December 30, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

This week, Michigan reported its highest number of single-day COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

According to data from the state's COVID-19 dashboard, there were 11,490 cases confirmed on Monday.

On Wednesday, Michigan reported 25,858 cases over a two-day period (Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday, Dec. 29), which breaks down to an average of 12,929 new cases per day.

According to a report released Wednesday by Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency, around $8.51 billion in unemployment benefits was sent to fraudulent claims during the pandemic.

Julia Dale, the agency's new director, said her initial reaction to the report was "outrage."

"When you look at the numbers here, to say that they're troubling is an understatement," Dale said. "I'm frustrated by those who are out there willing to take advantage of the system."

Last week, streets at the corner of Rosa Parks and Highland on Detroit's west side were flooded after an underground water pipe burst.

Neighborhood residents are frustrated at the delay in repairs, but the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department claims a utility pole close to the water main is obstructing the fix.

"We have been salting the area at night to ensure the ice remains under control," said Sam Smalley, COO of the DWSD. "Apologies to our customers for the impacts. We’re doing the best we can trying to get additional resources so we can get this done quicker."

The following Michigan laws are in effect regarding the use of fireworks:

Consumer-grade fireworks are allowed from 11 a.m. Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Fireworks can only be lit on personal property by people who are not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Public property, including streets and sidewalks, school property, or church property, are off limits.

It is illegal to light fireworks on someone else's property without permission.

If fireworks cause property damage, injure someone, or kill someone, the person who lit the firework could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony.

Any violations of state firework laws could lead to prison sentences and fines up to $10,000.

