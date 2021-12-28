Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/28: Gov. Whitmer signs new public school law, flu hospitalizations rising and more

(Carlos Osorio/Getty Images)

Today is Tuesday, December 28

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that she recently signed a law that allows Michigan public schools to use non-teaching staff as substitute teachers.

The new legislation is designed to address school staff shortages brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and allows secretaries, paraprofessionals and other school employees without a teaching certificate — such as library aides, bus drivers, cooks and office workers — work as subs as long as they have a high school diploma or equivalency certificate.

During this year's flu season, flu hospitalizations are on the rise and two child death have been reported.

In comparison, last year's flu season was the lowest on record, likely due to COVID-19 measures such as school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel.

On Tuesday, Detroit community leaders and Michigan Sen. Adam Hollier will hold a press conference to voice their concerns about current proposals for the city's voting districts.

Last week, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission met in Lansing to discuss the potential of redrawing voting maps across the state.

The proposals have generated controversy, with some Detroit leaders claiming the new maps won’t accurately represent them.

According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan have dropped by an average of 4 cents since last week, and Michiganders are now paying an average of $3.10 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

In metro Detroit, the average daily gas price dropped by 3 cents since last week but is still $1 more than this time last year.

