Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/27: Student loan moratorium extended, hundreds of holiday flights canceled and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EQRC_0dWkzApH00
(Alexander Mils/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone enjoyed their holiday weekend — let's kick off this last week of 2021 the right way!

Today is Monday, December 27, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Student loan moratorium extended until May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLory_0dWkzApH00
(Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash)

Last week, President Joe Biden announced that his administration is extending the pause on student loan debt repayments until May 1.

The move is welcomed by thousands of Michiganders, as the moratorium was originally set to end on Jan. 31.

Staff shortages result in cancelation of hundreds of flights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XO4RF_0dWkzApH00
(Ashim D’Silva/Unsplash)

On Sunday, Airlines canceled hundreds more flights as a result of staffing problems related to COVID-19.

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, over 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off, and more than 50 flights were already canceled for Monday.

CDC issues warning regarding listeria outbreaks tied to packaged salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Core4_0dWkzApH00
(Monika Grabkowska/Unsplash)

U.S. health officials are warning the public not to consume certain brands of packaged salads, which they say are linked to two listeria outbreaks that have led to three deaths, including one in Michigan.

The two outbreaks, linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express and Dole respectively, are caused by different strains of listeria bacteria. It is not known if there is a link between the different brands.

'Kid Santa' operation looking to spread cheer across Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBv5M_0dWkzApH00
(Annie Spratt/Unsplash)

The "Kid Santa" operation, founded by Kenneth Isaacson, is designed to spread holiday cheer across Michigan for disadvantaged children.

This year, Isaacson and a few volunteers rented a U-Haul truck, packed it with toys and delivered them to communities in metro Detroit, Grand Rapids and even up north.

Detroit, MI
