Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/27: Student loan moratorium extended, hundreds of holiday flights canceled and more

Last week, President Joe Biden announced that his administration is extending the pause on student loan debt repayments until May 1.

The move is welcomed by thousands of Michiganders, as the moratorium was originally set to end on Jan. 31.

On Sunday, Airlines canceled hundreds more flights as a result of staffing problems related to COVID-19.

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, over 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off, and more than 50 flights were already canceled for Monday.

U.S. health officials are warning the public not to consume certain brands of packaged salads, which they say are linked to two listeria outbreaks that have led to three deaths, including one in Michigan.

The two outbreaks, linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express and Dole respectively, are caused by different strains of listeria bacteria. It is not known if there is a link between the different brands.

The "Kid Santa" operation, founded by Kenneth Isaacson, is designed to spread holiday cheer across Michigan for disadvantaged children.

This year, Isaacson and a few volunteers rented a U-Haul truck, packed it with toys and delivered them to communities in metro Detroit, Grand Rapids and even up north.

