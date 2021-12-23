Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/23: Pfizer COVID-19 pill approved for at-home use, Detroit native makes history and more

(Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Two more days until Christmas — I hope everyone enjoys their holiday weekend!

Today is Thursday, December 23, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

On Wednesday, U.S. health regulators authorized the use of Pfizer’s antiviral pill, the first COVID-19 treatment that Americans can pick up at a pharmacy and take at home.

The drug, Paxlovid, is a quicker, cheaper way to treat early COVID-19 infections, but initial supplies will be limited.

Detroit native Dawn Ison has officially been sworn in as the next U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, making her the first Black female to hold the position.

Ison attended Cass Tech High School and law school at Wayne State University.

"Much like our Vice President Kamala Harris said, I might be the first, but I won't be the last," Ison said. "It is huge but what I will say is there are so many qualified women before me who could have served in this role, but what they did was pave the way for me."

According to an update released by Oxford High School to parents and students, the school's goal is to slowly reopen by the end of January.

The school district also asks families, students and staff to fill out a wellness survey.

"Our current aim is to have our OHS students and staff reconvene mid-January and begin the slow reopening of our high school by the end of January.." says the release. "With your feedback and by working together, we will remain #OxfordStrong," the statement read.

On Wednesday, Former Detroit City Council President and FOX 2 anchor Charles Pugh was released from prison in Ionia.

Pugh was convicted in 2016 after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct of a minor over a decade ago, and was sentenced to 5½ to 15 years in prison. He was granted early parole in August.

Following his release, Pugh will be on a two-year parole with a GPS tether for the first 6 months. He must also complete, sign and abide by all conditions detailed in the MDOC Internet Use Agreement, per his release documents.

