Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/16: New omicron cases discovered in MI, former assistant AG disbarred and more

Ashanti Seabron

(Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Am I the only one who feels that these weeks go by so quickly? — let's finish out this week strong!

Today is Thursday, December 16, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

2 new omicron cases confirmed in Michigan

(CDC/Unsplash)

On Wednesday, the Genesee County Health Department identified two confirmed cases of the omicron variant.

According to the GCHD, the cases were associated with domestic travel, and neither of the cases ended with hospitalization.

The most recent discovery comes after Michigan's first case was confirmed in a Kent County resident on Dec. 9.

Ex-assistant AG Kolodziej disbarred following misconduct

(Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash)

Former assistant attorney general Brian Kolodziej was disbarred on Wednesday following accusations of misconduct and a conviction of willful neglect of duty.

Kolodziej is also being sued by a former police officer who alleges that the former assistant AG violated their constitutional rights in multiple ways including malicious prosecution and excessive pretrial punishment with 151 days in jail without bond.

DDOT addresses recent bus route cancellations

(Matthew Henry/Unsplash)

The Detroit Department of Transportation has cited low ridership and driver shortages as the reasoning for recent bus route cancellations.

DDOT is expecting around $51 million in new COVID-19 recovery funding, and hoping that the funds will lead to improvements in public transit across Detroit.

67,000 new jobs reportedly added in the last three months by state of Michigan

(Marten Bjork/Unsplash)

Reportedly, the state of Michigan has created 67,000 new jobs in the past three months, including 17,000 in the month of November alone.

In a press release, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lauded the state's job increase, but emphasized that more work still needed to be accomplished towards employment in Michigan.

The state’s unemployment rate is also trending in the right direction, but we still have a lot of work left to do to put more Michiganders back to work.

