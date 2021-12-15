Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/15: Oxford school board holds first public meeting since mass shooting and more

Ashanti Seabron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtL04_0dNW8g4q00
(Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day - let's finish this last half of the week strong!

Today is Wednesday, December 15, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Oxford school board hosts first meeting since mass shooting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvQQp_0dNW8g4q00
(Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, the Oxford Community Schools board held their first public meeting since the deadly shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

The meeting, which took place at Oxford Middle School, began with a moment of silence for the lives lost, then developed into a discussion on the district's next steps.

Dozens of parents attended the gathering to address the board and superintendent.

Michigan legislators approve $1.5B for business incentives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhR4l_0dNW8g4q00
(Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Michigan legislators passed a $1.5 billion bill with state incentives to land major business projects, which includes an electric vehicle battery factory that GM wants to build in the Lansing area.

As soon as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the funding and related bills into law, $1 billion in state revenue will be designated towards the new Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund.

“Thanks to the effective collaboration of legislative leadership in both parties, our state will be competitive for every dollar and every job for years to come,” Whitmer said in a statement.

Detroit schools reviewing safety procedures in wake of Oxford school shooting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnqxj_0dNW8g4q00
(Sam Balye/Unsplash)

In the two weeks since the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School, the Detroit Public Schools Community District has received over a dozen threats.

As a result, the district is reviewing protection measures in their schools, which include building security equipment and increased active shooter training drills.

County responses to snowplow driver shortages across Metro Detroit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6Pbj_0dNW8g4q00
(James Lewis/Unsplash)

Across Southeastern Michigan counties, a lack of snowplow drivers could potentially impact the quality of roads and traffic this winter.

All counties in the area usually work together during heavy snowfalls, so if one county is hit harder than another, they will offer drivers to get the roads cleared.

Ashanti Lee Seabron is a lifelong Michigander who's worked as a writer since 2013.

Detroit, MI
