Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/10: Omicron's first detection in MI, multiple new bills aimed to curb gun violence and more

Today is Friday, December 10, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been notified of a case of the Omicron variant in a resident in Kent County.

MDHHS is working in coordination with the Kent County Health Department in an ongoing investigation into the recent discovery.

"The identification of the Omicron variant is not unexpected," says Dr. Adam London, Kent County Health Department Director. "We are fortunate that we have effective, safe and available vaccines that can protect us from this illness. We continue to urge people to get their vaccine and to get their boosters as soon as they are eligible."

Four new bills designed to prevent future gun violence in Michigan have been announced by the Michigan Legislature's Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus.

The four bills, which would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, would ban selling or possessing a magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

The caucus is chaired by State Sen. Rosemary Bayer and Rep. Brenda Carter. Bayer represents Oxford, the town where a mass school shooting on Nov. 30 left four students dead, six students and a teacher injured.

With Christmas only a couple of weeks away, and online shopping on the rise, porch piracy is also seeing an uptick.

According to Security.org, the past year has seen 49 million Americans victimized by porch piracy, including around 18% of Michiganders.

Due to several bridge demolitions, part of I-75 will close in Detroit through the weekend.

Both directions of I-75 are set to close from Springwells Street to Clark Street starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, while entrance ramps to I-75 from Vernor Highway and the Ambassador Bridge will also be shut down.

