Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/10: Omicron's first detection in MI, multiple new bills aimed to curb gun violence and more

Ashanti Seabron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dLj1_0dJQesBH00
(Quinten Braem/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Friday! - I hope everyone has a great (and warm) weekend.

Today is Friday, December 10, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

First Omicron variant detected in Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1318uE_0dJQesBH00
(Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash)

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been notified of a case of the Omicron variant in a resident in Kent County.

MDHHS is working in coordination with the Kent County Health Department in an ongoing investigation into the recent discovery.

"The identification of the Omicron variant is not unexpected," says Dr. Adam London, Kent County Health Department Director. "We are fortunate that we have effective, safe and available vaccines that can protect us from this illness. We continue to urge people to get their vaccine and to get their boosters as soon as they are eligible."

MI lawmakers introduce multiple bills designed to curb gun violence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OX95W_0dJQesBH00
(Jay Rembert/Unsplash)

Four new bills designed to prevent future gun violence in Michigan have been announced by the Michigan Legislature's Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus.

The four bills, which would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, would ban selling or possessing a magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

The caucus is chaired by State Sen. Rosemary Bayer and Rep. Brenda Carter. Bayer represents Oxford, the town where a mass school shooting on Nov. 30 left four students dead, six students and a teacher injured.

Holiday season brings an increase in parch piracy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygWBo_0dJQesBH00
(Amanda Smith/Unsplash)

With Christmas only a couple of weeks away, and online shopping on the rise, porch piracy is also seeing an uptick.

According to Security.org, the past year has seen 49 million Americans victimized by porch piracy, including around 18% of Michiganders.

I-75 lanes in Detroit closed for demolition this weekend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXBO9_0dJQesBH00
(Jamie Street/Unsplash)

Due to several bridge demolitions, part of I-75 will close in Detroit through the weekend.

Both directions of I-75 are set to close from Springwells Street to Clark Street starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, while entrance ramps to I-75 from Vernor Highway and the Ambassador Bridge will also be shut down.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
DetroitMichiganOmicronOxford

Comments / 2

Published by

Your go-to news source for everything happening in Detroit. Ashanti Lee Seabron is a lifelong Michigander who's worked as a writer since 2013. He's committed to detailed and pertinent news for Metro Detroit.

Detroit, MI
468 followers

More from Ashanti Seabron

Michigan State

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/16: New omicron cases discovered in MI, former assistant AG disbarred and more

(Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Am I the only one who feels that these weeks go by so quickly? — let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/15: Oxford school board holds first public meeting since mass shooting and more

(Emily Elconin/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day - let's finish this last half of the week strong!

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/14: Alleged ISIS soldier from Metro Detroit loses court battle and more

(Spencer Weiner/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Let's continue to start this week off strong!. Today is Tuesday, December 14, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
4 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/13: Dr. Fauci says Americans 'just need to deal with' COVID boosters and more

(J. Scott Applewhite/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend - let's kick off this week the right way!

Read full story
17 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/9: Oxford school district sued for $200 million, MI man arrested for Capitol riot and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Let's finish out this week strong!. Today is Thursday, December 9, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/8: Pfizer promotes COVID booster shots in defense against omicron and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day - let's finish out this week strong!. Today is Wednesday, December 8, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up: AG Nessel disappointed with Oxford school district, MI drivers to receive $400 and more

(Elaine Cromie/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone is having a great start to their week!. Today is Tuesday, December 7, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
17 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/6: Multiple Metro Detroit school districts reopen, Lions win their first game and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend, and enjoyed the Lions victory (yes, you read that right) yesterday afternoon.

Read full story
Michigan State

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/3: Trump-associated lawyers ordered to pay Michigan, Detroit $175K and more

(Pete Marovich/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone has a great (and warm) weekend!. Today is Friday, December 3, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
9 comments
Michigan State

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/2: Oxford school shooter charged with terrorism, multiple MI schools cancel classes and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Let's finish out this week strong!. Today is Thursday, December 2, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
5 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/1: FBI, state police seize multiple guns from Metro Detroit school shooter's home and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. My condolences and prayers go out to everyone affected by yesterday's tragic school shooting at Oxford High School.

Read full story
24 comments
Michigan State

Detroit Daily Round-Up: MI COVID cases rank second in US, Metro Detroit celebrates Giving Tuesday and more

(William Duggan/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone is having a great start to their week!. Today is Tuesday, November 30, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up 11/29: Metro Detroit set to receive more snow, new omicron variant cases discovered and more

(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone enjoyed their holiday weekend - let's kick off this week the right way!

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up: Black Friday across Metro Detroit, increase in utility bills and more

(Timothy Eberly/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone is enjoying their Thanksgiving holiday and has a great weekend!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up: Gov. Whitmer address rise in COVID cases, MI airports to be fully staffed and more

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day - I hope everyone enjoys their Thanksgiving tomorrow!

Read full story
22 comments
Michigan State

Detroit Daily Round-Up: President Biden's plans for 2024, 10% of MI kids ages 5-11 receive vaccinations and more

(Doug Mills/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone is having a great start to their week - only three more days until Thanksgiving!

Read full story
12 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up: Federal employees mandated to receive COVID vaccine, DTW plans for chaotic week and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend - only three more days until Thanksgiving!. Today is Monday, November 22, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Detroit Daily Round-Up: Multiple MI communities reject COVID funds, Gov. Whitmer's $300 million proposal and more

(Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. By far the best day of the week is here - I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Read full story
3 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up: Gov. Whitmer pleads with residents to receive COVID booster shot, lunar eclipse news and more

(Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. One more day until it's Friday - hang in there!. Today is Thursday, November 18, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy