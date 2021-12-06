Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/6: Multiple Metro Detroit school districts reopen, Lions win their first game and more

(NeONBRAND/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend, and enjoyed the Lions victory (yes, you read that right) yesterday afternoon.

Today is Monday, December 6, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

On Monday, dozens of school districts across metro Detroit are reopening following threats and complaints made last week in response to the mass shooting at Oxford High School.

Throughout different school districts in the region, at least nine teens were arrested in connection to threats made.

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions ended the NFL's longest winless streak by defeating the Minnesota Vikings 29-27.

The victory came following Jared Goff's game-winning touchdown pass to rookie Amon-Ra St Brown as time expired.

The No. 2 seed Michigan Wolverines are set to meet the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Michigan's first appearance in the CFP comes after a 42-3 win over Iowa in Saturday's Big Ten championship game.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that extends eligibility to forest fire officers and fire/crash officers at military airfields to receive workers’ compensation benefits.

According to Jeff Roberts, president of the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs, said many people may not realize the health effects that can appear years later due to exposure to contaminants and carcinogens from a career of battling fires.

