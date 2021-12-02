Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/2: Oxford school shooter charged with terrorism, multiple MI schools cancel classes and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Let's finish out this week strong!

Today is Thursday, December 2, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

(Spencer Weiner/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Michigan prosecutors charged Ethan Crumbley, 15, with terrorism, first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder and gun crimes for his role in Tuesday’s attack at Oxford High School.

Crumbley pleaded not guilty, and faces life in prison on both the terrorism and murder charges.

(MChe Lee/Unsplash)

Across southeastern Michigan, dozens of school districts are either sending students home early or canceling class entirely due to online threats of violence in the aftermath of the Oxford school mass shooting this week.

In regards to the threats, Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said his office has investigated each one, and deemed none of them to be credible.

"Overnight in less than a 24-hour period, we had 28 complaints that came into the sheriff's office," Wickersham said. "We had to follow up on each one of those."

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

According to recent data from most Michigan health systems, the Michigan Health & Hospital Association has found that three out of four COVID patients are unvaccinated, 87% of COVID ICU patients are unvaccinated and 88% of COVID ventilator patients are unvaccinated.

Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director, discussed the new data and the message it illustrates.

“The data is clear: if you are unvaccinated, you are risking hospitalization or death,” Hertel said. “We have a safe and effective vaccine that is quite literally saving lives. Michigan residents absolutely need to get vaccinated to keep their loved ones safe this holiday.”

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

For the first time since 1995, Major League Baseball experienced a work stoppage when the sport's collective bargaining agreement expired, and owners immediately locked out players.

In a letter to fans, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, "We believe that an offseason lockout is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season. We hope that the lockout will jumpstart the negotiations and get us to an agreement that will allow the season to start on time. This defensive lockout was necessary because the players’ association’s vision for Major League Baseball would threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.