Detroit Daily Round-Up 12/1: FBI, state police seize multiple guns from Metro Detroit school shooter's home and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up.

My condolences and prayers go out to everyone affected by yesterday's tragic school shooting at Oxford High School.

Today is Wednesday, December 1, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

On Tuesday evening, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office investigators and FBI agents seized multiple long guns from the alleged shooter’s home in Oxford.

The seizure comes after a 15-year-old Oxford High School sophomore was accused of using a semi-automatic handgun to kill three students and wound eight others.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is urging lawmakers to allocate $300 million in federal pandemic rescue funding towards running COVID-19 testing at schools.

The funds were included in the relief law approved by Congress and President Joe Biden in March.

In the wake of rising fatal crashes on Michigan roads, state police are looking to step up their enforcement on speeding.

As announced by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, more than 100 municipal, county and Michigan State Police law enforcement agencies will crack down on speeding drivers between December 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022.

On Tuesday evening, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion held a peace and healing mass in the wake of the day's tragic shooting at Oxford High School.

Hundreds were welcomed into the church looking for comfort and safety.

