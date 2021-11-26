Detroit Daily Round-Up: Black Friday across Metro Detroit, increase in utility bills and more

(Timothy Eberly/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone is enjoying their Thanksgiving holiday and has a great weekend!

Today is Friday, November 26, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

(Mike Petrucci/Unsplash)

On Friday, multiple retailers are prepared to welcome massive crowds of Black Friday shoppers, while also dealing with rising COVID-19 case rates across Michigan.

According to Aurelien Duthoit, senior sector advisor at Allianz Research, shoppers are expected to pay on average between 5% to 17% more for toys, clothing, appliances, TVs and other purchases on Black Friday this year compared to last year.

(Dan LeFebvre/Unsplash)

According to the U.S. Energy information administration, houses that heat with gas should expect to spend 30% more this winter than last.

Throughout 2021, natural gas prices have been going up, while gas and electric rates always go up in the winter months.

(Sam LaRussa/Unsplash)

From Thanksgiving to New Year's Day, the U.S. Postal Service is expecting to process and deliver more than 12 billion total pieces of mail and packages.

In preparation for this time of year, USPS has taken multiple measures including increasing air capacity, holiday hires and utilizing new equipment allowing for 4.5 million additional packages to be sorted each day.

(Donald Teel/Unsplash)

Deliveries on GMC's new EV Edition 1 Hummer are set to be carried out in the coming weeks.

The Edition 1 features numerous amenities, including:

1,000 horsepower from three electric motors

0-60 mph times around 3.1 seconds

Electronically controlled four-wheel drive for extreme rock crawling capability

Multiple skid plates for off-road protection

800-volt DC compatible electronics for fast charging

Removable roof panels and retracting rear window for open-air driving

Super Cruise hands-free highway driving assistant with automated lane changes for passing

35-inch Goodyear off-road tires

Adaptive air suspension

‘Crab walk’ diagonal steering for parking and obstacle avoidance

Four-wheel steering

