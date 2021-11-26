Detroit Daily Round-Up: Black Friday across Metro Detroit, increase in utility bills and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone is enjoying their Thanksgiving holiday and has a great weekend!
Today is Friday, November 26, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.
Black Friday kicks off amidst COVID concerns
On Friday, multiple retailers are prepared to welcome massive crowds of Black Friday shoppers, while also dealing with rising COVID-19 case rates across Michigan.
According to Aurelien Duthoit, senior sector advisor at Allianz Research, shoppers are expected to pay on average between 5% to 17% more for toys, clothing, appliances, TVs and other purchases on Black Friday this year compared to last year.
Utility bills set to increase this winter
According to the U.S. Energy information administration, houses that heat with gas should expect to spend 30% more this winter than last.
Throughout 2021, natural gas prices have been going up, while gas and electric rates always go up in the winter months.
USPS set to handle 12 billion pieces of mail this holiday season
From Thanksgiving to New Year's Day, the U.S. Postal Service is expecting to process and deliver more than 12 billion total pieces of mail and packages.
In preparation for this time of year, USPS has taken multiple measures including increasing air capacity, holiday hires and utilizing new equipment allowing for 4.5 million additional packages to be sorted each day.
EV Hummer deliveries set to begin soon
Deliveries on GMC's new EV Edition 1 Hummer are set to be carried out in the coming weeks.
The Edition 1 features numerous amenities, including:
- 1,000 horsepower from three electric motors
- 0-60 mph times around 3.1 seconds
- Electronically controlled four-wheel drive for extreme rock crawling capability
- Multiple skid plates for off-road protection
- 800-volt DC compatible electronics for fast charging
- Removable roof panels and retracting rear window for open-air driving
- Super Cruise hands-free highway driving assistant with automated lane changes for passing
- 35-inch Goodyear off-road tires
- Adaptive air suspension
- ‘Crab walk’ diagonal steering for parking and obstacle avoidance
- Four-wheel steering
