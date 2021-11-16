Detroit Daily Round-Up: $1 trillion MI infrastructure bill, Rolling Stones perform in Detroit and more

(Michiel Annaert/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Michigan never fails to showcase what the true definition of cold really means - stay warm out here folks!

Today is Tuesday, November 16, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

As a result of Michigan's $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending law, billions of dollars will go towards fixing roads, replacing lead water pipes, and expanding access to high-speed internet and electric vehicle charging stations.

The funds must be directed to specific priorities, and the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will decide which projects to fund in most cases.

On Monday evening, the Rolling Stones performed in Detroit after their original date was postponed due to COVID-19.

During his time in Detroit, the band's lead vocalist Mick Jagger also posted photos on social media of a series of visits around the city.

On Tuesday morning, Metro Detroit journalist Danny Fenster touched down at JFK Airport in New York City after spending the past five months in a Myanmar prison.

In his first conversation with the media since his release, Fenster stated:

I'm feeling alright physically, it's just the same privations that come with any form of incarceration, you just go a little stir crazy. The longer it drags on, the more worried you are it's never going to end.

A winning $1.15 million ticket for the Lotto 47 jackpot was won over the weekend at Mack’s Vandyke Mini Mart, located at 7961 Mack Avenue in Detroit.

The lucky ticket holder should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to arrange an appointment to claim their prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for only one year after the date of the drawing.

