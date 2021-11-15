Detroit Daily Round-Up: Danny Fenster released from prison in Myanmar, DDOT changes beginning this week and more

(Aaron Burden/Unsplash)

On Monday, Metro Detroit journalist Danny Fenster was freed from a prison in Myanmar with the assistance of former U.S. ambassador Bill Richardson.

The news comes days after Fenster was sentenced to 11 years in prison by the Myanmar government.

The Fenster family released the following statement following the news:

We are overjoyed that Danny has been released and is on his way home – we cannot wait to hold him in our arms. We are tremendously grateful to all the people who have helped secure his release, especially Ambassador Richardson, as well as our friends and the public who have expressed their support and stood by our sides as we endured these long and difficult months.

On Monday, temporary changes for some bus routes, as announced by the Detroit Department of Transportation, will go into effect.

DDOT's downsizing is the result of staffing issues, and the system is looking to hire 90 bus operators and 50 mechanics.

Homeless shelters across Metro Detroit are preparing for another winter — when there's typically a spike in need as the temperature drops and people seek to escape the harsh elements.

Homeless service providers have seen a steady uptick in need for their services and expect those numbers to climb in the coming weeks.

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions tied the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-16.

The game went into overtime and saw Lions quarterback Jared Goff finish with 114 yards on 14-of-25 passing.

