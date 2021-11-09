Detroit Daily Round-Up: MI Line 5 pipeline to be discussed between US and Canada, hectic holiday travel and more

(Lucas Ludwig/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Let's continue to start this week off the right way!

Today is Tuesday, November 9, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

On Monday, the White House said the U.S. and Canada will discuss the future of Michigan's Line 5 pipeline that crosses part of the Great Lakes.

The pipeline has the subject of tension over whether it should be shut down, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has pushed for the closure of the 68-year-old line due to the potential for a destructive rupture.

According to AAA Michigan, it's predicted that around 53.4 million Americans will travel in some form for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The predicted numbers would be up 13% from last year and within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Michigan-native rock band Greta Van Fleet announced its 2022 Dreams in Gold Tour.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via LiveNation.com, and a fan presale will be held Wednesday, with venue presales scheduled for Thursday.

The labor shortage spreading across Michigan is impacting the Michigan Department of Transportation's attempts to hire snowplow truck drivers for the upcoming winter season.

According to Mark Geib, administrator of MDOT’s Transportation Systems Management Operations division, the department is still looking to hire more than 100 temporary drivers.

