Detroit Daily Round-Up: Air travel into US alleviated, applications now open for $350M state child care program and more

Today is Monday, November 8

Today is Monday, November 8, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

On Monday, the first flight from a foreign destination landed at Detroit Metro Airport since the onset of the pandemic as travel restrictions lifted on multiple countries.

In addition to eased air travel, land borders with Canada and Mexico are also set to open to foreign travelers on Monday.

Michigan has now opened applications for the Child Care Stabilization Grant, which is designed to distribute $350 million in grants to give every full-time childcare professional a $1,000 bonus and maintain childcare programs.

All licensed childcare providers are eligible to apply and can do so at Michigan.gov/childcare.

On Nov. 18, the Michigan Department of Transportation will host a public meeting to discuss the upcoming renovations to the I-696 plaza bridge in Oak Park.

While the renovations are expected to begin in 2024, the meeting will update residents about construction plans and answer any questions about the venture.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the temperatures of each of the five Great Lakes are around five to six degrees higher than average.

As a result of these record warm temperatures, Michigan could potentially see more lake-effect snow, threatened fish habitats and disruption of livelihoods that rely on the massive bodies of freshwater.

