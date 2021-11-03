Detroit Daily Round-Up: 2021 election results, vaccinations for kids ages 5-11 and more

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day - let's finish out this week strong!

Today is Wednesday, November 3, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, Detroit mayor Mike Duggan handily defeated opponent Anthony Adams to maintain his position in Detroit's highest political office for four more years.

"We are going to get there in the next four years," Duggan said in his victory speech. "Detroit is going to make national headlines for the beauty that we are adding."

Duggan also promised to remove all remaining severely blighted city homes with funding provided by Detroit's current blight removal program and new federal American Rescue Plan grants.

(Element5 Digital/Unsplash)

During Tuesday's state election, Detroit voters passed proposals R and E.

Proposal R requires the Detroit City Council to establish a reparations task force to make recommendations for housing and economic development programs to look into historical discrimination against Detroit’s Black community.

Proposal E will decriminalize the possession and therapeutic use of entheogenic plants, including psilocybin mushrooms, peyote, and iboga, while also declaring that police shall treat the possession and use of entheogenic plants by adults among the lowest law enforcement priorities.

(Element5 Digital/Unsplash)

The city of Dearborn is on the verge of electing its first Arab-American mayor, Abdullah Hammoud.

Late Tuesday evening, Hammoud had acquired 61% of the vote after running a massive campaign that out-spent and received more endorsements than his competitor, Gary Woronchak.

(Mufid Majnun/Unsplash)

After a CDC panel voted unanimously in favor of vaccinating kids ages 5-11 on Tuesday evening, pediatric doses have already arrived at local pharmacies and are likely to start being given out on Wednesday.

In Michigan, there are currently 287,000 pediatric doses set aside.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.